Proof Positive Launches Website Dedicated to Enhancing Wellbeing for Educators and the Autism Community
Non-profit provides valuable positive psychology resources to bring the science and skills of happiness to all
We established Proof Positive to bridge the gap between the research in autism intervention and positive psychology through partnership, collaboration & spreading the science and skills of happiness.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof Positive, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the wellbeing of autistic people, and their families, providers and communities, launched a new web-based platform, www.ProofPositive.org, to advance the science and skills of positive psychology. The website provides autism educators immediate access to evidence-informed resources and research at no cost.
— Patricia Wright, Ph.D., MPH, Executive Director
“Positive psychology was founded on the belief that we ought to apply the same scientific rigor used to address mental health disorders, to study and promote happiness and wellbeing,” explained Patricia Wright, Ph.D., MPH, Proof Positive’s executive director and renowned leader in the field of autism and education. “We established Proof Positive last year to bridge the gap between the research in autism intervention and positive psychology through partnership, collaboration and spreading the science and skills of happiness.”
Grounded in science, Proof Positive offers customizable learning tools free of charge. The platform provides teaching slides, lesson plans, and fun classroom activities that support educator wellbeing and teach students a new happiness skill each month, proven to increase positive emotions, work satisfaction, and overall wellbeing.
The Skill of Month curricula includes
- Inducing positive emotions by practicing Jolts of Joy; (released and available)
- Capitalizing on one’s Character Strengths; (released and available)
- April: Balancing the negativity bias with gratitude by learning What Went Well.
“Researchers and practitioners around the globe have seen tremendous benefits in teaching and practicing the science of wellbeing.” Katie Curran, MAPP, an educational expert in positive psychology and the organization’s Chief Wellbeing Officer, wants to ensure that autistic individuals are not left behind in the wellbeing movement and are able to access the science and skills of happiness, regardless of ability level.
Curran is a former student of Dr. Martin Seligman, the founding father of positive psychology. When Seligman set a worldwide goal regarding the education of positive psychology and promoting wellbeing for all, she moved it forward.
The reality is that four out of every 10 teachers noted that they feel burned out “always” or “very often” at work, according to a June 2022 Gallup poll, resulting in a poor outcome for the most vulnerable students, including those with autism.
Proof Positive partners, like the EPIC School in Paramus, NJ, have already experienced significant positive outcomes from adopting Proof Positive’s curriculum.
“I want to be happy. I want to exude confidence and inspiration and use that for special education to increase learning opportunities for my students,” said Jackie Saraf, an educator at EPIC School who has been using Proof Positive’s curriculum. “Using the science of positive psychology for special education has allowed me to see just awesome possibilities.”
Proof Positive founders Christina Kirby and Josh Kulkin envisioned a world where people with autism and their families could benefit from the science of happiness, just as they had with their son, Dylan. Backed by their family foundation, positive psychology resources are now available to all.
Proof Positive is building an alliance of like-minded partner organizations, universities and research institutes, and a movement of individual educators, parents and students with autism. The organization also plans to fund and share research at the intersection of positive psychology and autism intervention, train educators in positive psychology and spread access to autism resources.
About Proof Positive
Proof Positive is a national nonprofit leading the way to improve the wellbeing of autistic people and their families and communities. Using the science of positive psychology, Proof Positive provides open-source, evidence-informed tools for educators through its partnerships, curricula and resources. Join our community and learn more at www.ProofPositive.org!
Kristen Barnfield
Change for Balance
kristen@changeforbalance.com