HFCL signs distribution agreement with EPS Global to further strengthen footprint in Americas and EMEA
HFCL signs distribution agreement with EPS Global to further strengthen footprint in Americas and EMEA
EPS Global will enhance the reach of its IO By HFCL communication products in key marketsDUBLIN, IRELAND, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFCL Limited, a premier telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, has entered into a distribution agreement with EPS Global, a leading value-added distributor specializing in Wi-Fi, open and traditional networking technologies for customers worldwide. Through this collaboration, HFCL's products and solutions, under the brand name IO by HFCL, ranging from advanced indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access points to commercial and industrial switching units, high-powered Gigabit PoE+ injectors, and the world's first open-source enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 7 Aps will be available from EPS Global.
The distribution agreement aligns with HFCL's goal of expanding its reach into new customer opportunities and regions, particularly in North America, Mexico, and EMEA (excluding the UK).
This alliance will allow industries and enterprises with varying network needs to acquire high-performance, reliable, and secure Access Solutions for building out and improving their networks. Through the partnership with EPS Global, HFCL is now poised to disrupt future connectivity ecosystems across multiple industry verticals and in challenging environments.
The company's brand, IO by HFCL, consists of several key products, such as indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Access Points. Recently, they launched the world's first open-source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points, which will increase connection speeds from 10 Gbps to 46 Gbps. The Global Enterprise Wi-Fi market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9 billion by 2023.
Since its inception in 1999, EPS Global has rapidly grown as a highly esteemed technology company, receiving awards for partnership, innovation, and marketing from its vendors. With 28 international branches spanning EMEA, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, they specialize in recognizing the individual needs of their customers, and providing tailored solutions to help them meet their business goals. Their primary focus is providing cost-effective, flexible, scalable and reliable network technologies, facilitating a multifaceted connectivity approach that helps Service Providers succeed in their respective markets.
Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President of HFCL Limited, commented on their recent distribution agreement: “We are excited to partner with EPS Global and further extend our reach to highly competitive markets such as North & Central America and EMEA. As businesses become increasingly reliant on all-pervasive, reliable connections, it is our duty to provide our customers with the latest and most customizable access solutions. Therefore, we have developed a wide range of cost-effective, advanced solutions to meet these growing connectivity demands.”
“At EPS Global, we have a diverse selection of verticals that are looking for outstanding wireless and wired connectivity solutions. Through this franchised distribution agreement, HFCL and EPS will have a strong business footing in the telecoms, utilities, government, education and hospitality sectors. We are delighted to provide IO through HFCL's cloud managed, enterprise Wi-Fi networking and switching portfolio, with the best total cost of ownership,” said Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global.
About EPS Global:
EPS Global delivers end-to-end open disaggregated networking and wireless solutions for ISPs globally supported by local sales, engineering and customer support teams from its 28 locations worldwide. We provide network design, hardware configuration and deployment support to ensure success for all our customers' use cases.
About HFCL:
HFCL is a leading global technology company connecting billions of people, devices, and systems. Headquartered in India, they have driven business transformations by harnessing the power of connectivity for over 30 years. They design, integrate, and deliver next-gen technology products and solutions. They believe in fostering innovation and collaborating with global partners to deliver accessible data network solutions to everyone.
Ciara McCarthy
EPS Global
+ +353 18038918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube