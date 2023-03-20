Cancer Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach US$ 180.1 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 7.7% [PDF Version]

Cancer Therapeutics Market 1

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Therapeutics Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cancer Therapeutics Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Cancer therapeutics refer to the various treatments and approaches used to treat cancer, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The goal of cancer therapeutics is to kill cancer cells, shrink tumors, and prevent cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Chemotherapy involves the use of drugs that target rapidly dividing cells, including cancer cells. Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. Immunotherapy works by stimulating the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Targeted therapy involves drugs that specifically target cancer cells and their molecular pathways, while hormonal therapy is used to block hormones that promote the growth of certain types of cancer. Cancer therapeutics may be used alone or in combination with other treatments, depending on the type and stage of cancer, as well as the patient's overall health and medical history.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Statistics: The global Cancer Therapeutics market size was valued at $98,900 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $180,193 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2026.

By Application: Blood Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Glioblastoma, Malignant Meningioma, Mesothelioma, Melanoma, and Others

By Top Selling Drugs: Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, Temodar, and Others

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

