Aviation Week Network’s A&D Raw Materials & Manufacturing Conference (#ADRMM) will be held in Atlanta April 17-18

Aviation Week Network's A&D Raw Materials & Manufacturing conference (#ADRMM) will be held April 17-18 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B, in Atlanta, Georgia.
The conference will gather stakeholders in the aerospace raw materials and manufacturing industries, from OEMs to tier 3 and 4 suppliers. The program will address the ongoing pressures to improve productivity, performance, delivery, and other critical topics. The conversations will work to collaboratively create solutions to address these and other challenges this industry faces.
The two-day conference will take a deep dive into the manufacturing operations, capabilities, processes, and innovation in the commercial and defense industries. It will provide a unique opportunity for thought leaders, management, buyers, and industry professionals to share best practices and insights into the industry outlook.
The Keynote Speakers, offering industry insight and forecasting, are:
• Oliver Dreier, Senior Vice President, Material & Parts Procurement and Chairman of the Airbus Material Board for Airbus and
• Jeffrey Carpenter, Senior Director, Contracts and Category Leader - Materials and Standards, The Boeing Company
Other industry experts will address:
A Resurgent Demand for Raw Material: What it Means for Supply in 2023 and Beyond
Outlook & Key Trends: Aerospace Raw Materials
Trends Talk: Metals Panel
Sustainability Initiatives: Growth Drivers and Building Your Competitive Advantage
Strategies to Address Delays and Disruptions in Aviation Manufacturing
Smart Factories: Case Studies in Manufacturing Analytics
Building a Greener Future: The Contribution of the Aluminum Industry
In a World of Change: Will Your Business Survive or Thrive?
Trends Talk: Digital Technology a Case Study
Trends Talk: Technologies in Composite
The full conference agenda can be found at: https://admanufacturing.aviationweek.com/en/conference/agenda.html
“Attendees will have the opportunity to network with decision-makers and focus on manufacturing operations, trends that will impact the industry this year and beyond, sustainability initiatives, analytics, and all things raw materials,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer.
ADRMM Industry Partner Sponsors are Constellium and Cyril Bath, with Vaughn College serving as the event’s Purposeful Sponsor.
The Conference is part of Aviation Week Network’s A&D Event Series, which also includes A&D Supply Chain Europe, A&D Programs, A&D Supply Chain, and A&D Mergers & Acquisitions.
The event takes place on Monday, April 17 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. followed by a networking reception, and on Tuesday, April 18 with a networking continental breakfast at 8 to programming from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. See here to Register.
