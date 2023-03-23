Senior Turf Advisor Susan Patton Becomes First Member of Southern Turf Co.'s President's Club with $5 Million in Sales
We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievement of Susan, our top-performing turf advisor.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Turf Co. Austin ® Artificial Grass is proud to announce that Senior Turf Advisor Susan Patton has achieved a significant milestone of $5 million in lifetime sales and has become the first member of the company’s President’s Club.
The Southern Turf Co. President’s Club was created to honor the company’s top-performing turf advisors who have demonstrated exceptional sales skills, customer service, and industry knowledge in artificial turf installation.
Susan has been a valuable member of the Southern Turf Co. team since 2020. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have earned her a reputation as a trusted turf advisor among her colleagues and clients. In addition to working with commercial and residential clients throughout the greater Austin area, Susan helps to mentor and provide guidance to many other turf advisors on the Southern Turf Co. team.
“We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding achievement of Susan, our top-performing turf advisor,” said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co. “Her dedication, hard work, and expertise have been instrumental in the growth and success of Southern Turf Co., and we are proud to have her as a member of our team.”
The President’s Club is a reflection of Southern Turf Co.’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing the highest level of service to its artificial grass customers. The company is proud to have a team of skilled and knowledgeable Turf Advisors who are passionate about helping their customers achieve their turf goals and create the perfect outdoor space.
About Southern Turf Co. Austin ® Artificial Grass
Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville, Kansas City and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit www.SouthernTurfCo.com.
