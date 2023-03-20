Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,939 in the last 365 days.

O'Malia's Living Selected for 2023 Mary Fruehauf Retail Genius Award

Acrylic and hand painted clay hamburgers to merchandise a grill display.

An example of the creative acrylic and hand painted clay displays created in-house by O'Malia's Living to merchandise grills.

Namesake Award Recognizes Creativity, Excitement and Fun in Outdoor Living

CARMEL, IND., UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Casual Furnishings Association (ICFA) gave this year’s Mary Fruehauf Retail Genius Award to O’Malia’s Living, https://www.omaliasliving.com, in Carmel, Ind. The presentation was made during the ICFA’s Educational Conference in Nashville earlier this month.

The single-unit retailer was lauded for its unique hand-crafted decorative accents placed throughout the store’s outdoor furnishings displays created by a longtime employee. About five years ago, Pat Flatley expressed interest in stepping away from her administrative role and utilizing her more than 20 years’ experience in the floral and corporate decorating business. Owner Scott Horvath set up a 1,500-square-foot laboratory stocked with acrylics, table linens and pillow covers. He says, “The result has been an opportunity to dress up our collections in an ever-changing way that keeps us fresh and looking great.”

The award was established by the ICFA Retail Council in 2017 in memory of Mary Fruehauf, whose Colorado outdoor furnishings store was known for its imaginative visual merchandising and entertaining promotional events.

All ICFA retail members were invited to compete for the award by sending information reviewed by a team of judges, who included industry veterans and close personal friends and colleagues of Fruehauf: Mariah Maydew, who succeeded her as president and CEO of Fruehauf’s in Boulder, Colorado, Cathy Galbreath-Buzbee, owner of ABSCO Fireplace & Patio, in Birmingham, Alabama, and Brian Lawrence, president of Emigh’s Casual Living, Sacramento, California.

The sassy plexiglass trophy was previously presented to Village Green Home and Garden in Rockford, Ill. twice; The Fire House Casual Living Store (now rebranded as Viridien) with stores in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. plus a store in Greenville, S.C.; and Great Gatherings, formerly with stores in Virginia and Maryland.

###

The International Casual Furnishings Association, based in High Point, N.C., represents manufacturers, retailers, sales representatives and designers of outdoor furnishings plus suppliers to the industry.

O’Malia’s Living, based in Carmel, Ind., is a 55-year-old retailer of high-quality specialty fireplaces, grills and patio furniture with installation and service of fireplaces and outdoor living spaces.

Scott Horvath
O'Malia's Living
+1 317-445-4472
scott@omaliasliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

O'Malia's Living Selected for 2023 Mary Fruehauf Retail Genius Award

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more