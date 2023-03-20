An investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has led to the sentencing, to ten years in prison, of Robyn Nicole Calica, a former business office manager at the Heights on Huebner nursing facility in San Antonio. Calica’s crime involved misappropriation of money from the resident trust account and Medicaid recipients’ personal bank accounts. Calica was also ordered to pay $124,690 in restitution to the Heights on Huebner facility and $18,276 to victims’ families. In all, the investigation identified $309,044 in stolen funds.

Calica previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree felony theft. The case was investigated by Lieutenant Jeff Winney and Captain Raúl González of Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“Fraud will not be tolerated under my watch, especially when it involves vulnerable populations like the elderly and those in nursing facilities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I commend Lieutenant Jeff Winney and Captain Raúl González for their outstanding work and dedication in helping bring this case to a just resolution. We will continue to work together to bring criminals to justice and safeguard the people of Texas.”

In the last fiscal year, Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recovered over $236 million in taxpayer funds. If you suspect Medicaid fraud or abuse, or patient neglect, please report it by visiting the Texas Attorney General’s website.