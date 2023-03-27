International Students Return Back to Australia for study 2023

Australia is welcoming back international students in much greater numbers in 2023. New enrolments could even be higher than the pre-COVID record in 2019.
MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International students are beginning to return to Australia in increasing numbers. The danger of border restrictions subsides and students have been reminded of the advantages of studying 'down under'.
According to new Australian Bureau of Statistics survey data, more than 59,000 students arrived in Australia in January, more than double the amount in the same month last year, with over 143,000 expected to return in February. https://www.abs.gov.au/
Around 28,000 Chinese student visa holders came to Australia during the initial three weeks of February alone, accounting for almost 44% of the 63,000 visa holders who were not already in the country.
The influx of students is a significant improvement over the years 2021 and 2022 when overseas students were prohibited from coming to Australia. According to the most current data from 2021 enrolments, the number of overseas students pursuing an MBA in Australia has decreased by 21%.
Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia, said the increased number of overseas students coming to Australia is extremely promising as the industry works to reclaim ground lost during the epidemic.
It is nice to see students from home and abroad collaborating in classrooms and libraries while studying with friends on college campuses around the nation.
"Economic activity is indeed back and thriving, which is remarkable given that education supported 250,000 employment and over $40 billion in economic activities prior to the pandemic.”
"Our world-class institutions offer exceptional educational opportunities and international students recognize that which is why we are the third largest source of international education.
"We're doing everything we can to get to those pre-Covid statistics, and to go beyond, and we're glad for the assistance of the government in this endeavor.
"The Prime Minister's determination to speed up visa applications, together with the increase of post-study work possibilities for international students, will help us strive for the best minds."
Why Study in Australia
Australia is a student-friendly country across the world. It is home to five cities of the 30 best cities in the world. In Australia, international students can enjoy a high standard of living in a multicultural environment. The Australian student visa https://www.rapidmigration.com.au/lodge-student-visa-subclass-500-application Subclass 500 allows international students to work part-time for up to 40 hours per fortnight during classes and full-time during vacation.
