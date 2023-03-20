Introducing Part Genie Credit Net Terms to help businesses combat the Banking Crisis
Summon electronics is a electronic part distributor who excels at helping solve the most complex supply chain problems.
Summon Electronics Announces Part Genie Credit, Net Terms Program to Support companies impacted by the Banking crisis.
We understand how challenging it can be for businesses to access lines of credit, especially after losing their banking relationships,”LONGWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summon Electronics, a hybrid electronic component distributor, announced today that it has launched a new program called Part Genie Credit to support manufacturers with access to net terms to help support electronic components needed in manufacturing products.
— John Comunale
Part Genie Credit provides lines of credit to qualified customers with Under 10 million dollars in revenue, with flexible NET terms with no interest. This unique program is designed to help businesses succeed by providing them with the financing solutions they need to grow and thrive.
"We understand how challenging it can be for businesses to access lines of credit, especially after losing their banking relationships," said John Comunale, CEO of Summon Electronics. "As a business owner who has experienced personal bankruptcy and the rebuilding process firsthand, I know how difficult it can be to secure financing and credit from other businesses as a startup. That's why we created Part Genie Credit to help businesses get the access to capital they need to succeed."
Manufacturing companies who are looking for financing solutions can turn to Summon Electronics and Part Genie Credit for reliable and flexible options. The company's expertise in the electronics industry and commitment to exceptional customer service makes it a valuable partner for businesses looking to grow.
"At Summon Electronics, we are committed to providing our customers world class customer service and innovation problem solving," added Comunale. "We believe that our financing solutions, including Part Genie Credit, can help businesses achieve their goals and succeed in today's competitive market."
For more information about Summon Electronics and Part Genie Credit, please visit www.summonelec.com/partgeniecredit. Our onboarding team may be reached at partgeniecredit@summonelec.com or 321-284-8734.
About Summon Electronics: Summon Electronics founded in 2017. Summon Electronics is a hybrid electronics distributor that provides a wide range of products and services to support the needs of its customers. The company works with companies small and large to fix some of the most complex supply chain issues in the market and provide world class customer service.
Michael Delcampo
Summon Electronics
+1 321-999-9412
michael@summonparts.com