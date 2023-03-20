March Commission Meeting to Be One Day Session at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will preview its recommendations for the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s one-day meeting on Friday, March 24 starting at 9 a.m. at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

The preview will include harvest summaries of the 2022-23 elk, bear, deer, and turkey seasons and recommendations for the 2023-24 statewide hunting seasons and bag limits. Proposed regulation changes on various Wildlife Management Areas will also be presented.

The Fisheries Division will preview a proposed changed to a commercial fishing regulation which would allow 5-inch mesh gill nets to be fished on Pickwick Reservoir. A summary of other states’ regulations regarding non-resident fishing licenses will be given.

The meeting will be the first for Tommy Woods (Piney Flats) as TFWC 2022-24 Chairman. Other officers elected during the February meeting were Vice Chairman Jimmy Granbery (Nashville) and Secretary Chris Devaney (Lookout Mountain).

Earl Bentz, who was announced as the TFWC Commission Legacy Award winner for 2022, will be present to receive his honor. Past TFWC Chair Angie Box will make the presentation.

