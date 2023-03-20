Retina Group of New York Partners with JDRF at Farmingdale TypeOneNation Diabetes Summit
We are honored to participate in the TypeOneNation Diabetes Summit to help raise awareness about this condition and share our knowledge about the latest treatments available to prevent vision loss.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retina Group of New York (RGONY) is excited to announce its participation in the JDRF TypeOneNation Summit in Farmingdale, NY on March 25, 2023. This annual event brings together individuals living with type 1 diabetes, their families, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in research and treatment.
— James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO
As part of the summit's program, James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO and Founder of RGONY, will be speaking about the prevention, detection, and treatment of diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness in adults. Dr. Maisel is a renowned expert in the field of retina care and has dedicated his career to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of retinal diseases.
"We are honored to participate in this important event and contribute to the ongoing efforts to improve the lives of those living with type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Maisel. "Diabetic retinopathy is a serious condition that can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, and it is our mission to ensure that patients receive the best possible care."
The RGONY team will also be exhibiting at the summit, providing information about the latest advancements in retina care and answering questions from attendees. The team includes some of the most respected and experienced retina specialists in the country, all of whom are dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to their patients.
The JDRF TypeOneNation Summit is an important forum for education, collaboration, and support for individuals living with type 1 diabetes and their families. RGONY is proud to be a part of this event and looks forward to sharing its expertise with attendees.
For more information about the Retina Group of New York and its services, visit https://rgony.com/ or call 516-939-6100 or 631-273-1818.
About the Retina Group of New York
The Retina Group of New York (RGONY) has been providing outstanding retinal care to patients in the New York metropolitan area for over 30 years. With a team of experienced ophthalmologists, RGONY offers a comprehensive range of services for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and retinal detachments.
About JDRF
JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy.
James Maisel
ZyDoc Medical Transcription, LLC
+1 800-546-5633
