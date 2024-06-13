Introducing ZyDoc's ZyScribe: Revolutionizing Clinical Documentation
ZyDoc automates clinical documentation and EHR section level insertion from patient encounter discussions.
ZyDoc has received numerous awards from the speech recogntion, medical informatics, transcription and computing industries. ZyDoc was ranked #2 in clinical documentation in the 2020 Black Book™ Market Research vendors survey by 203 hospitals and 2,263 physicians.
ZyScribe automates clinical documentation for EHRs simply by recording the patient's encounter using our intuitive smartphone app.
ZyScribe utilizes state-of-the-art AI technology with optional expert humans-in-the-loop to transform discussions and dictation into well-structured, detailed clinical documentation, customized for EHR encounters. This breakthrough removes the hassle of time-consuming EHR data entry, giving medical practitioners more quality time with patients.
How ZyScribe Works:
1. Effortless Recording: Clinicians can record patient exams effortlessly anywhere using the ZyScribe smartphone app., then dictate any other information.
2. AI-Powered Documentation: Advanced AI technology converts discussions and dictation into organized, comprehensive clinical documentation, perfectly tailored for EHR encounters.
However, ZyScribe is more than just a transcription or scribe service. It is a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for healthcare professionals, designed to streamline their documentation process and optimize overall efficiency. ZyDoc clinical documentation services save valuable time and effort. The comprehensive records improve medical care, raise reimbursement levels and protect against malpractice claims.
"During beta testing of ZyScribe, physicians were left astounded by the automated detailed medical record produced from their ordinary patient discussions. Since ZyScribe eliminates a portion of the physicians dictation time, it will exceed the remarkable 61% productivity improvement over traditional EHR keyboard and mouse data entry vs. dictation, transcription and EHR section-level data insertion measured in the Landmark NIH sponsored EHR usability study at Columbia University Medical Center" remarked Dr. James M. Maisel, Founder and CEO of ZyDoc.
ZyScribe boasts a robust array of features and benefits starting with ZyDoc's HIPAA secure enterprise cloud-platform hosted in Microsoft Azure data centers. It is designed for ease of use, reliability, security, scalability, and idealizes what each user needs. It also is backed by the industry leading U.S. based ZyDoc Operations Center available 24/7/365. Leveraging the latest in AI technology and highly skilled medical documentation specialists, it provides exactly the desired documentation with the fastest turnaround time available. A team of U.S. editors and proof-readers is assigned specifically to each practice by specialty, based on their measured accuracy and turnaround time to ensure high quality and compliance that surpasses competitor solutions,
ZyScribe offers a technology-forward and cost-effective solution. Pricing is as low as $0.20/minute for the fully automated service to $2.00/minute for concierge service with rapid turnaround time of perfect documents ready for automated EHR insertion. ZyScribe is more accurate, faster and cheaper than spoon-feeding scribes and checking their work while eliminating any HR burden. It requires less cognitive effort than speech recognition, and avoids navigating through the EHR, correcting and formatting speech recognition output. In addition, it enables the freedom to dictate from anywhere even if the EHR is inaccessible.
Healthcare professionals, practice managers, EHR administrators, and physicians can revolutionize the documentation process with ZyScribe and experience the future of medical documentation today. Ready to transform the documentation process? Sign up at www.zydoc.com and experience the magic firsthand.
About ZyDoc
ZyDoc is a leader in disruptive, enabling healthcare clinical documentation technology, with a proven history of innovations in medical informatics. ZyDoc has continually pushed the envelope, earning awards from the computing, healthcare informatics, speech recognition, and transcription industries. It was founded by Dr. James M. Maisel, a retina surgeon and former Chairperson of the private-public HOST Consortium (Healthcare Open Systems and Trials) prior to its merger with HIMSS. He is the recipient of a Special Congressional Award for speech recognition in 2017 and an expert in practice management, medical records, HIPAA and medical informatics.
ZyDoc licensed its Windows EHR prototype to the Department of Defense in 1994 and continues to develop section level interoperability with EHRs for data insertion. Clinicians switching their EHR can expedite startup since ZyDoc facilitates template customization in addition to improving efficiency and EHR usability. These experiences underscore our deep understanding of EHRs and industry standards we helped to develop.
ZyDoc was instrumental in the launch of speech recognition in the medical industry. It developed language models for 17 specialties that were licensed to Dragon Medically Speaking in 1999. It has a huge corpus of highly accurate and detailed specialty specific medical documentation critical for language modeling and machine learning.
The company's digital ASP transcription platform was launched in 2003 extending the use of telephone dictation to Olympus and Philips digital recorders and an expanded workforce of remote transcriptionists. It’s current Microsoft Azure hosted Cloud platform is HIPAA compliant, scalable and sustainable. Using it, ZyDoc clients have completed tens of millions of near flawless clinical documents with over 99% accuracy while exceeding turnaround time parameters for over 99% of its jobs. With its U.S. based operational center available 24x7x365, ZyDoc was ranked #2 in clinical documentation in the 2020 Black Book™ Market Research vendors survey by 203 hospitals and 2,263 physicians. The platform offers an audit log proving jobs are only accessed by approved U.S. workers with security, privacy and confidentiality training.
Over ten years ago, ZyDoc pioneered the use of NLP with MediSapien™, converting unstructured text to structured ICD-10, CPT-4, LOINC and RxNorm data enabling automated coding, data mining and analytics. This has well prepared us for the application of AI and machine learning to further leverage digital records. ZyScribe is the first of our implementations of AI. Through this combination of advanced AI technology, human expertise, and rigorous measured quality control, ZyScribe ensures that the clinical documentation it produces is accurate, comprehensive, and reliable. We continually improve our accuracy and turnaround time while lowering costs.
A frontrunner in progressive healthcare technology, ZyDoc offers trailblazing solutions designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy in clinical documentation, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver superior patient care. For further details, visit www.zydoc.com or reach out to us at operations@zydoc.com or 1-800-546-5633.
Laura Maisel, Esq.
ZyDoc Medical Transcription, LLC
+1 800-546-5633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Introducing ZyDoc's ZyScribe: Automating Clinical Documentation