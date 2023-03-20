Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the colorectal cancer drugs market. As per TBRC’s colorectal cancer drugs market forecast, the global colorectal cancer drugs market size is expected to grow to $16.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The increase in the number of colorectal cancer cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drug market. North America is expected to hold the largest colorectal cancer drugs market share. Major players in the colorectal cancer drugs market include Merck & Co. Inc., Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Taiho Pharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline.

The colorectal cancer industry is governed by a regulatory framework laid down by agencies such as the US Food and Administration Agency (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and others. For instance, the FDA's recommendation for the colorectal cancer drugs industry in the form of guidelines is mentioned within the CFR's (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, which contains sub-parts from A to me. The sub-part E deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening illnesses such as colorectal cancer. It also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of colorectal cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Segments

•By Type: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors, BRAF or MEK Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors, Immunomodulators

•By Distribution Channels: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

•By Class: Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Other Classes

•By Geography: The global colorectal cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is a type of cancer affecting the large intestine and the rectum. Depending on where they begin, they are also known as colon tumours or rectal cancer.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on colorectal cancer drugs market size, drivers and trends, colorectal cancer drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and colorectal cancer drugs market growth across geographies.



