SATEERA Biotech Announces the Release of its All-Natural Formulation

From Nature to Science: SATEERA’s® Innovative Microbiome SolutionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SATEERA, the world’s first and only entirely natural anti-infective extract derived from mangrove trees, announces the release of its all-natural formulation. The formulation is the only patented fully natural anti-infectant to heal and protect. The formulation was invented for the Consumer Care Products Category. It protects by naturally killing off the bad bacteria/microbiome while protecting our own natural microbiome.
SATEERA is at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, leveraging the power of the microbiome to resolve a range of solutions in healthcare. SATEERA innovative solutions are sustainable and effective and offer long-term benefits for overall wellness. SATEERA’s commitment to blending nature and science sets us apart, delivering high-quality formulations that improve lives.
SATEERA founder Dato Loh was afflicted with a skin disease, and he found the benefits of an extract derived from mangrove trees. He brought the extract to a team of scientists who created SATEERA, a truly miraculous anti-infectant product that heals and does not harm. This was a pivotal moment as it helped create the foundation for Sateera. The formulation has patents in 14 countries for SATEERA®, and has 28 types of pathogenic bacteria resistances.
This formulation is much needed globally. Currently, no products over the counter or via prescription are all-natural. One of the issues with many medicines that are used to treat diseases/infections is that the drug not only stops the infection/virus but also kills the healthy microbiome, which helps the skin and other parts of the body remain healthy. SATEERA’s formulation is the world’s only patented fully natural anti-infective extract derived from mangrove trees. It was found to be able to inhibit the growth of pathogens while at the same time not harmful to human’s natural microbiome. Incorporating SATEERA®'s unique patent formulation can boost the effectiveness of your daily products. Discover how SATEERA®'s innovative approach to biotechnology can elevate your brand.
“We aim to educate the public about the existence of Sateera formulation and how it is the first of its kind anti-infection natural extract from mangrove trees. This formulation was made specifically to eliminate unwanted microbes which cause disease while at the same time preserving our skin’s natural microbiome. It is a new generation of fully natural anti-infectant that helps to enhance one’s health,” said Sateera's founder, Dato Loh Shin Siong.
About Sateera Formulation:
Our sustainably harvested natural ingredient by SATEERA® is enriched with a distinct mixture of many organic compounds, including potent antioxidants and antimicrobial properties with a wide extensibility in personal care products.
SATEERA® is very integrated and able to adapt into various personal care product categories such as intimate feminine wash series, body lotion, body wash, soap, facial beauty products, perfumes, shampoo and conditioner, hair products, ointments, and various disinfectants and oral care products.
No more harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, and embrace the power of nature. Incorporating SATEERA® into your daily routine can significantly improve the results, or please go to www.sateera.com
