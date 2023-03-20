One Injured after ATV Rollover in Wilton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

March 20, 2023

Wilton, NH – On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at approximately 3:15 p.m., a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a single ATV rollover on private property in the Town of Wilton. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Wilton Fire Department along with law enforcement personnel from the Wilton Police Department responded.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the ATV operated by Ronalda Brunner-Cummings, 59, of Nashua, NH, was on family property when she lost control of the machine. It went up over a snow bank and the ATV then landed on top of her. Brunner-Cummings was treated by EMS personnel at the scene, and was ultimately transported by Wilton Ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed and malfunctioning steering appear to be the main contributing factors in the crash. No Further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

For more information about safe riding, please visit www.ride.nh.gov.