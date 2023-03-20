NDDPI Seeking Applications for Summer Food Service Program

BISMARCK, N.D., March 17, 2023 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced that the Department of Public Instruction is seeking applications from organizations interested in operating North Dakota’s Summer Food Service Program. The program offers meals to children when school is not in session.

Potential sponsors include residential summer camps, private nonprofit organizations, public schools, nonprofit private schools, and local, municipal, county, tribal or state government units. Eligibility rules require that at least 50 percent of the children who are served meals – or who are living in the area – must must be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, based on local school or census data.

Potential applicants may email the NDDPI’s Child Nutrition and Food Distribution unit at dpicnfd@nd.gov or contact Melissa Anderson, assistant director at the Department of Public Instruction, by phone at 701-328-2263.