Business Elite Awards Hosts Remarkable Gala at the Bellagio in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Elite Awards, a leading organization that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the business world, hosted its 2023 Business Elite’s “40 Under 40” Gala Dinner at the luxurious Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.
The gala brought together some of the most prominent names in business, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, and industry disruptors, to celebrate the achievements of the past year and recognize the outstanding contributions of these individuals to the business world.
"As of today, all of you will become part of this program created to build an extensive network of the Elite for the Elite. We believe being part of the Elite is a benefit by itself because as we love to say: great minds think alike – collective minds succeed together," said Damjan Daskaloski, President of the Advisory Board during his speech in front of the Honorees. He continued: "having the chance to better meet you, I am completely positive that every single one of you will make a significant statement in the global business in the years to come."
The gala featured a cocktail reception, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner, where America’s top 40 Honorees were announced. The event concluded with a special performance by a renowned violinist.
Brad Wisdom, one of this year’s honorees, in his award acceptance speech said: “We are here to make the world better, in whatever role that we have in play. And I am really happy to be part of this extremely talented group. So, thank you!”
The Business Elite Awards would like to thank all Honorees for their contribution in making this event a success. For more information about the organization and future events, please visit the Business Elite Awards website.
About Business Elite Awards
This prestigious and noble award recognizes the talent and potential of the most successful business leaders and connects them via networking. The event aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses. Business Elite Awards celebrates and recognizes the unique, committed, and passionate leadership of talented young leaders worldwide and gives them a professional boost in order to increase their impact.
