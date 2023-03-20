Arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin beginning of accountability process, say EU

The European Union has taken note of the decision of the International Criminal Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber II to issue arrest warrants against the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President Maria Lvova-Belova, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement on 19 March.

The International Criminal Court issued these arrest warrants on 17 March in connection with alleged crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

“The EU sees the decision by the ICC as a beginning of the process of accountability and holding Russian leaders to account for the crimes and atrocities they are ordering, enabling or committing in Ukraine,” says Borrell.

The EU also expressed its support for the investigations by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine and calls for full-cooperation by all State Parties.

Find out more

Press release