Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,047 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine and Energy Community sign memorandum on future cooperation 

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ukraine and the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, on increased cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine’s energy sector has been signed between Energy Community Director Artur Lorkowski and Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Director Lorkowski visited Ukraine on 14-16 March to discuss with key stakeholders the progress of reforms in the energy sector in the face of a full-scale war by Russia. He discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal steps to further integrate the energy markets of Ukraine and the EU under the Energy Community Treaty as well as the state of play of unbundling of the transmission system operators.

Under the signed MoU, the cooperation extends to the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) as the key planning instrument for both reconstruction and the development of a green post-war economy, the renaissance of the renewable energy sector in Ukraine, development of infrastructure under the TEN-E process and the facilitation of legal claims against the Russian Federation for energy sector damages.

Artur Lorkowski also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubryakov to coordinate humanitarian aid activities for the Ukrainian district heating, water supply and buildings sectors. During the mission, a project agreement was also signed, financed by the German Federal Foreign Office under the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, for the rehabilitation of the  ‘Bar’ gas compressor station of the GTSU, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine and Energy Community sign memorandum on future cooperation 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more