Ukraine and Energy Community sign memorandum on future cooperation 

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ukraine and the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, on increased cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine’s energy sector has been signed between Energy Community Director Artur Lorkowski and Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Director Lorkowski visited Ukraine on 14-16 March to discuss with key stakeholders the progress of reforms in the energy sector in the face of a full-scale war by Russia. He discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal steps to further integrate the energy markets of Ukraine and the EU under the Energy Community Treaty as well as the state of play of unbundling of the transmission system operators.

Under the signed MoU, the cooperation extends to the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) as the key planning instrument for both reconstruction and the development of a green post-war economy, the renaissance of the renewable energy sector in Ukraine, development of infrastructure under the TEN-E process and the facilitation of legal claims against the Russian Federation for energy sector damages.

Artur Lorkowski also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubryakov to coordinate humanitarian aid activities for the Ukrainian district heating, water supply and buildings sectors. During the mission, a project agreement was also signed, financed by the German Federal Foreign Office under the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, for the rehabilitation of the ‘Bar’ gas compressor station of the GTSU, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

