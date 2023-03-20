Paper Bottles Market is Expected to Reach US$ 102.4 Million by 2030 | Size, Share Analysis Report by Reports & Insights

Reports and Insights Logo

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the global paper bottles market aims to discuss market dynamics, including market drivers, potential threats and challenges to the market, global paper bottles market opportunities for the major players, global paper bottles market trends, market segmentation outlook, regional outlook, global Paper Bottles Market Size, market forecast, market share, as well as the major players operating in the global paper bottles market.

Reports and Insights deliver key insights on the Global Paper Bottles Market. In terms of revenue, the total value of the global paper bottles market is slated to reach US$ 102.4 Mn by 2030, owing to numerous factors, regarding which Reports and Insights offer thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global paper bottles market.

The paper bottles market refers to the industry that produces and sells paper-based bottles as an alternative to traditional plastic bottles. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to increased awareness of environmental issues and a shift towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

Although the paper bottle market is still relatively small compared to the traditional plastic bottle market, it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more companies adopt sustainable packaging solutions and consumers become increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases.

Paper Bottles Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for eco-friendly packaging is one of the key drivers of the paper bottles market. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are increasingly looking for packaging solutions that are biodegradable or recyclable. As a result, paper bottles are gaining popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic bottles.

In addition, companies are also recognizing the importance of sustainability and are adopting more eco-friendly packaging solutions as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives. This has led to increased demand for paper bottles and other sustainable packaging options.

Paper Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are a few of the key regional areas to understand the global expansion of the market for paper bottles market.

North America is projected to hold a considerable share in the global paper bottles market owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The rise of sustainable packaging has been driven by growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, and the desire to reduce plastic waste.

Further, several companies are already investing in the development of paper bottle technology in the U.S. For example, Coca-Cola has recently partnered with Paboco, a Danish startup working on paper bottle technology, to develop its own paper bottle solution. PepsiCo is also exploring paper bottle technology through its partnership with biotechnology firm Danimer Scientific.

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. The region is home to some of the world's largest consumer markets, including China, Japan, and South Korea, which are major contributors to the growth of the paper bottle market. In China, the government has launched several initiatives to promote the use of eco-friendly packaging solutions. For instance, in 2020, China announced a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags and straws, which has created a demand for sustainable packaging alternatives, such as paper bottles.

Japan is also a significant market for paper bottles, with several companies launching innovative products in recent years. For example, in 2020, Coca-Cola Japan launched a paper bottle prototype, which is made from plant-based materials and is fully recyclable.

South Korea is also investing in the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions, including paper bottles. The country's Ministry of Environment has launched a program to promote the use of paper bottles and has provided funding to several companies to develop sustainable packaging solutions.

Paper Bottles Market: Key Players

Companies are making investments in future technology to develop significant expertise that could provide them a long-term competitive advantage. Some of the major players in the market include 3Epack Group, Paper Water Bottle, Hewlett-Packard, FRUGALPAC, The Paper Bottle Company, PAPACKS, Kagzi Water Bottle, Pulpex Ltd, and Tetra-Pak among others.

Recent Developments by Key Players:

-In 2020, Paboco acquired a 50% stake in the paper bottle start-up, Avantium. The acquisition was aimed at accelerating the development of the Paboco paper bottle.

-Frugalpac is a UK-based company that produces paper-based bottles and packaging solutions. In 2020, the company was acquired by DS Smith, a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions. The acquisition was aimed at expanding DS Smith's range of sustainable packaging options.

Paper Bottles Market: Segmentation Outlook

Data for growth projections and estimates are included in this study for the Capacity Type segment { Less than 1 Litre, 1-2 Litre and More than 2 Litre}; for the Compost-ability segment (Fully Compostable and Partially Compostable); for the End Use segment {Household, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products (shampoo & Conditioner, Lotion & Night Creams, Hand Soap, Face Wash and Others), Home Care Products (Laundry Detergent, Fabric Softeners and Others), Wine & Spirits, Consumer Healthcare, Pet Care Products and Others}; for the Sales Channel segment { B2B and B2C (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers and Other Sales Channel)}. The Paper Bottles Market Forecast period is 2022 to 2030.

