ProTek Devices Intros High Voltage Suppression Component for Aerospace and Industrial

The New Component is Suited to Guard Against High Voltage Spikes, Like Lightning, in Motors to Aircraft AC/DC Systems and More

TEMPE, Ariz., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has created a high-powered surface mount transient voltage suppression component designed for motor, module, and AC/DC systems such as those in aircraft, to enable equipment circuit protection from damaging effects of high voltage spikes. It is provided in a surface mount package that features a lower profile compared to legacy axial lead package configurations.

More specifically, the new SM100KWE78CA component is ideal for use with relay drives, for motor (start/stop) back EMF protection, with module lightning protection, and with secondary lightning protection for AC/DC systems. The new product is RTCA DO-160G compliant.

Technical capabilities include waveforms (pin Injection) 3 and 4 - level 5; waveform 5A - level 6 (2000V/2000A). It also has a low clamping voltage and allows 100 kilowatts peak pulse power per line (typical = 10/1000 microseconds). It permits a bidirectional configuration and easy mounting to a printed circuit board. The minimum breakdown voltage is 78V. For other voltages, customers can inquire with ProTek Devices or its distributors. The SM100KWE78CA is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

Mechanical Details and Availability Information

The SM100KWE78CA is available in a molded surface mount package with an approximate weight of just 10.5 grams. It has lead-free Au plated pads and a solder reflow temperature of 260-270 degrees Celsius, for up to 10 seconds. It also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. Operating and storage temperatures are -55 to 150 degrees Celsius. Customers can view the product data sheet for more information.

Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Complete distributor contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.

ProTek Devices' circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors (chipscale TVS arrays and EMI filter / TVS arrays), TVS diode arrays, steering diodes and steering diode hybrid arrays, steering diodes, thyristor surge suppressors, and high-powered components and modules. They are used worldwide in numerous applications to guard against various electric transient surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes in aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and in networking and communications equipment.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 30 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. Its solutions are extensively used worldwide. Household brands and many other companies use them to deliver enhanced safety and to protect investments they make in their electronics designs, across industrial to consumer products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); electrical fast transients (EFT), nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI), and more. ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. Sales distributors and representatives are available across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at https://protekdevices.com/.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

###

Media Contact

Sales, ProTek Devices, 1-602-431-8101, ussales@protekdevices.com

Rafael L., Emissary Communications, 818-209-7464, rafael@emissarypr.com

Twitter

SOURCE ProTek Devices