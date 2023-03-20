Submit Release
e-Campus maintenance is complete

March 20, 2023

Maintenance for Student e-Campus, Human Resources e-Campus and Financials e-Campus has been completed and all systems are back online. 

It is recommended that all users clear their browser cache prior to logging into the system. Should you need additional assistance, please contact the IT Service Desk at (401) 874-HELP or (401) 874-4357, or via e-mail at helpdesk@uri.edu.

Thank you.

