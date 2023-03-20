With 22.9% CAGR, Adaptive Learning Market Expected to Reach at a Value of US$ 11.7 Bn by 2030 | Market Research Report

Reports and Insights Logo

Governments, all across the world, are also working for the betterment of the education system by taking numerous initiatives.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Adaptive Learning market aims to discuss market dynamics, including market drivers, potential threats and challenges to the market, opportunities for the major players, Adaptive Learning market trends, market segmentation outlook, regional outlook, Adaptive Learning Market Size, market forecast, market share, as well as the major players operating in the global market. In this report, the adaptive learning market is analyzed By Component (Platforms, Services (Professional services (Consulting, Implementation, and Support and Maintenance), Managed services)), By Application (EdTech Companies and Educational Institutes), By Deployment (cloud, on-premises), By end-user (academic (K-12 and higher education), enterprise (SME and large enterprise)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2030.

The adaptive learning market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 11.7 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 22.9%.

Learning can be perceived as an approach where knowledge is developed through the evolution of experience. The more widely prevailing conception about learning comprises a quantitative rise in understanding and expertise or, storing or memorizing information that can be replicated; obtaining facts that can be replicated, and acquiring, rendering, and comprehending reality in a different manner.

The novel idea of adaptive learning claims that it is a technique of producing an exclusive learning experience for each individual on the basis of the learner’s interests, personality, and performance with the purpose of achieving major objectives such as academic enhancement, learner contentment, efficient learning process, and similar things.

The growing drift of customization of learning processes, methods, and related learning material according to the learner’s interests and skills in the present times as well as the increasing awareness among parents, worldwide, is acting as one of the major factors that is expected to boost the growth of the global adaptive learning market in the years to come.

In addition to that, Ed-tech businesses and companies across the world are also aiming to improve both self-paced learning experiences and combined learning by presenting new educational technologies in the education industry. This comprises the initiation of e-learning software and adaptive learning solutions.

Such factors are further propelling the demand for adaptive learning solutions across the global markets, thereby the global adaptive learning market is projected to grow substantially in the forthcoming years.

Besides that, the elevated count of technology deployments in schools, adoption of strategies like content digitization, and a lack of educators and teachers is estimated to keep encouraging ed-tech businesses to develop adaptive learning software and adopt adaptive learning solutions. Owing to this, the global adaptive learning market is expected to escalate exponentially over the forecast period.

Apart from that, the rapidly increasing count of colleges and other educational institutions and the introduction of new government education policies, in the present times, is also playing a positive role in accelerating the growth in the demand of adaptive learning across the world. Thus, the Global Adaptive Learning Market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

R&I Study identifies some of the key players in adaptive learning market globally are McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Curriculum Associates, Wiley, Istation, Area9 Lyceum, ScootPad, CogBooks, VitalSource, DreamBox, Impelsys, Mathspace, Fulcrum Labs, Knowre, Follett, Imagine Learning, Cerego, Realizeit, K12, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, among others.

