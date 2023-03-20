Deep Ellum Art Co. Offers A Fully Equipped Venue To Accommodate All Kinds Of Corporate Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co. now offers a premium corporate event venue, with excellent amenities ranging from the professional world-toured audio/video/lighting engineers and production team to skilled and courteous bartenders and waitstaff and many more.
Deep Ellum Art Co., a Texas-based service that boasts a happening space for art, live music, good food and drinks, and various entertainment, now offers a premium corporate event venue to companies looking to host all kinds of events. The space is fully equipped with features and technologies to enhance guests' experience, eventually helping firms boost their reputation. Those looking for the perfect venue for corporate events in Dallas can check out Deep Ellum Art Co.
Finding the perfect venue for hosting corporate events can be challenging. Creating an excellent setting, decorating it, and installing equipment and supplies are also not easy. Every company wants to make a great impression in front of its guests. From venue decor to audio/visual systems, seating arrangements, and so on, everything must be perfect. And this will also help build its reputation.
Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a beautiful and unique event venue for companies to organize corporate events or parties and help them make an excellent impression in front of clients or attendees. Choosing this space comes with incredible features, which include:
- The Incredible Professional and Friendly World-Toured Audio/Video/Lighting Engineers and Production Team
- Skilled and Courteous Bartenders and Waitstaff
- Inside & Outside Wheelchair Accessible Restrooms
- 5,000 Inside + 15,000 Outside Square Feet
- Excellent Speed Fiber-Based Internet and Wi-Fi
- Gigabit Inside/Outside Network
- 32 Channel Inside and 16 Outside Midas Class A Digital Audio Mixers and Nexo PA
- Dante 32 Channel Multitrack Recording Systems
- Multi-camera Streaming and Recording Video Systems
- 360 Degree Video Projection Mapping
- Green Screen
- Extensive Vendor Power hookups
- Pre/Post Event Production and Management
- Talent Procurement and Marketing Team
- Presentation Design Services
- Catering procurement
- Chair rental service
- Backline rental procurement
- Green room space adjacent to the green room, and
- Many more!
"Contact us if you are searching for a premium corporate event venue in Dallas, TX. Feel free to contact us at deepellumart.co for any queries you may have," the company's rep stated.
About Deep Ellum Art Co. -
Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based service that provides a space for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews. The company also displays and helps promote local artists and art from the community. Expanding its business, Deep Ellum Art Co. now offers a fully-equipped venue for companies to organize events or parties. Those looking for a Dallas corporate event venue can check out Deep Ellum Art Co.
