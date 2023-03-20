Pirate Launch Over 70 Paid Gig Opportunities For Emerging Acts

Leading music studio provider Pirate has teamed up with 28 festivals and venues in the UK, US and Germany to offer over 70 paid gig opportunities for artists.

Emerging acts performing at profit-driving events without a fee isn’t sustainable for the artists. We’re working with all of our partners to make sure every gig we offer is paid.” — Rebecca Mason-Evans, Residency Lead, Pirate

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIRATE.COM - a network of 24-hour Recording, Rehearsal, DJ, Podcast and Dance studios - has announced their latest round of artist opportunities, designed to support the career progression of the artists using their studios (350,000 globally).

Pirate Residency 2023: Summer On Stage offers emerging artists the chance to apply for paid gig slots and radio airplay to help combat a downwards trend in the number of new acts coming onto UK festival lineups.

Partnering with El Dorado (Herefordshire), Cross The Tracks (London), The Empire State Music And Arts Festival (New York), AVA Club (Berlin) and a host of other festivals and gig venues across the UK, US and Germany, Pirate has created over 70 performance opportunities at 28 festivals and venues. This month, Pirate has also announced their own stage at Boomtown 2023, to be curated from artists in their community, accounting for 25 paid gigs.

6 US and UK radio stations will open for guest mixes and track submissions through Pirate Residency: Reprezent, Voices, Transatlantic Lines, KPFK, SNS Radio and Croydon FM.

Pirate has received over 1,000 submissions to their Summer Residency programme so far, 70% of which are from male identifying artists. They strongly encourage female and gender nonconforming artists to apply before the deadline on March 27th.

As well as a gig or radio slot, Pirate residents will receive £250 studio credit to use in any of Pirate’s 24-hour rehearsal, recording, DJ, dance and podcast studios, a share of £5,000 Paradise Worldwide vouchers for career development, and mentorship from some of the industry’s brightest minds.

So far, more DJs have applied for the scheme than any other discipline (over 30% of applicants). Only 6% of applications come from MCs and 24% come from bands. Artists of all disciplines and genres are eligible, applicants must simply select the relevant opportunities when applying through the Pirate Residency 2023: Summer On Stage portal.

FULL LIST OF PIRATE RESIDENCY 2023 PARTNERS: 432, AVA CLUB, BASS N BABES, BETTER DAYS, BOOMTOWN, CATCH ONE, CROSS THE TRACKS, CROYDON FM, DEATHPROOF INC., EL DORADO, EMPIRE STATE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, FARRAGO, FESTIVAL PEOPLE, FIERCE FEMME SOUNDS, GOTOBEAT LONDON, GRAPENUT BRUNCH CLUB, HOTEL CAFE, ILL BEHAVIOUR, JIMMY’S LIVERPOOL, KPFK, MINT FESTIVAL, MINT WAREHOUSE, MOLTO MUSIC GROUP, ONE NIGHT NYC, PARADISE WORLDWIDE, QSTV, REPREZENT RADIO, RANSOM NOTE, SHESAIDSO, SNEAKERSNSTUFF, SOUNDS FROM THE OTHER CITY, THE WRD FROM THE IVOR’S ACADEMY, THIS FEELING, TRUCK, TRAMLINES, VOICES RADIO