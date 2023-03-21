Meet the global AutoStore partner Kardex at Intralogistex
Kardex AS Solutions will be shown via immersive virtual experience at Intralogistex, NEC, Birmingham
Kardex is more than traditional storage and retrieval systems. Today they are integrating with conveyors, AMR solutions, robotics, and now with AutoStore products have created a wider portfolio.””HERTFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hertford – March 21, 2023 – Kardex is a familiar name in the world of Intralogistex with more than 140,000 installations world-wide. This year they will be showcasing their latest offering to the market – AutoStore, a cube-based robotic picking technology.

Visitors to the Kardex booth (600) will have the opportunity to speak with Kardex` AutoStore specialists to see how the fastest and densest order fulfilment system in the market can benefit existing and new customers. They will also showcase the Kardex virtual experience which delivers immersive browsing for all visitors, showing industry-specific, real-world scale solutions necessary to meet the growing needs of intralogistics today.
Kardex is an organisation with a highly stable background and a reputation of quality and stability. Best known for its automated solutions namely lifts and carousels – its new technologies in conjunction with its picking software system is driving it to new heights.
Katie Budd, AutoStore Business Development Manager at Kardex, UK “We’re now able to attract a customer base that Kardex maybe wouldn't have communicated with previously, such as 3PLs and ecommerce businesses. That's where we've come from to where we are now. We're now looking at integration with conveyors, AMR solutions, robotics, and now with AutoStore products we have created a wider portfolio.”
As one of the market leaders in dynamic storage and automated & retrieval solutions, a major component in Kardex` success has been in combining the full life-cycle suite of solutions with the latest digital innovations. The virtual exhibition stand presents all Kardex products/solutions and partnerships at-a-glance and with the experience of more than 140 thousand installations, AutoStore solutions offered by Kardex combine the latest technologies with Kardex` strong intralogistics experience and support.
About Kardex
Kardex is a leading intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval and material handling systems. With two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog, the Kardex mission is to provide solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials on a global scale.
The two divisions serve as partners over the entire life cycle of a customer's product or solution. From project analysis to realization and service, Kardex helps improve a customer’s performance every step of the way. With three own production plants in Germany and one in North America Kardex ensures high quality solutions. To maintain and strengthen its competitive position within technological innovation and outstanding customer loyalty, Kardex is investing in research and development, its supply chain, the expansion of its service organization as well as in new technology via acquisitions. Kardex actively partners with global leaders who share the same values and complement the Kardex solutions including AutoStore, Rocket Solution, Robomotive, Intertex and Sumobox.
Kardex employs 2,000 team members across 30 countries and has installed over 140,000 industry-specific solutions worldwide.
More information: www.kardex.com
Kardex AutoStore solutions