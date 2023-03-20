The Benefits of Using a Cloud Migration Tool and How to Do it with Cloudiway
Cloudiway is a leading provider of cloud migration and coexistence solutions. It provides features that facilitate data transfer, easy to use for novices.
Using a third-party cloud migration tool is strongly recommended, particularly for large or complex migrations, such as google sites to SharePoint online, including embedded documents.”PARIS, FRANCE, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digital age, businesses have been migrating their data to the cloud for various reasons. Some migrate to take advantage of the cost savings that come with cloud services, while others migrate to improve collaboration and productivity within their organization. Whatever the reason, the migration process can be challenging, especially for those who are not tech-savvy. That's where Cloudiway comes in.
Cloudiway is a SaaS tool that helps IT professionals migrate data between different productivity and collaboration systems. This migration solution is an advantageous tool for professionals as it allows them to transfer data easily. In this article, we'll explore Cloudiway and its features, and why it is an excellent choice for cloud migration.
What is Cloudiway?
Cloudiway is a leading provider of cloud migration and coexistence solutions. The platform was launched in 2010 and offers a new version since 2022. It provides innovative features that facilitate data transfer, making it easy to use even for novices.
The platform offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of migrating digital documents. Cloudiway allows users to transfer data such as emails, archives, or sites between different programs like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.
What are the benefits of Cloudiway?
Cloudiway offers many benefits to businesses looking to migrate their data to the cloud. Here are some of the key advantages:
1. Intuitive and easy-to-use interface: Cloudiway's platform is easy to navigate and use, even for those with little technical expertise. The process of migrating data can be daunting, but with Cloudiway, it is effortless.
2. Flexible migration options: Cloudiway is a versatile tool that can handle any migration project, regardless of the volume and location. Users can migrate to Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, depending on their needs.
3. Secure: Cloudiway is deployed on the Azure platform, offering optimal protection for users' data with its secure system.
4. Coexistence solutions: In addition to migration, Cloudiway offers coexistence solutions that allow businesses to use different collaboration tools at the same time.
How to use Cloudiway for cloud migration
Using Cloudiway is a straightforward process (see the admin guides). Here are the steps involved:
1. Log in to the Cloudiway platform.
2. Create the connectors, source, and target (Microsoft Office 365, Google, Slack, Lotus Notes, Zimbra, etc.).
3. Select the product you want to migrate, such as mailboxes, documents, archives, sites, or teams.
4. Use "Get List" to retrieve all elements.
5. Analyze the data, then start the migration process.
In conclusion, Cloudiway is an innovative and reliable tool that simplifies the process of migrating data to the cloud. With its user-friendly interface and secure system, Cloudiway makes it easy for businesses to migrate their data with minimal hassle. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, Cloudiway is a flexible solution that can handle any migration project. So why not try it out and see how it can benefit your business today?
