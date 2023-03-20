AmiViz ties up with Sectona for the Middle East
The partnership will address the growing demand for privileged access management in the regionDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that the company has joined hands with Sectona, the leading access security solutions provider to address the growing demand for privileged account security in the Middle East. Sectona has been onboarded to the AmiViz B2B Platform and can be accessed by resellers through their mobile app.
Sectona PAM solution simplifies privileged access management with secure, modular purpose-driven components for organizations tackling access challenges with internal & external workforces. The company has been also recognized as the Customers Choice in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Privileged Access Management. Sectona received a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from its clients with real-time experience in purchasing and implementing the Sectona Security Platform.
Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said “Today, privileged account security has become a serious problem and onboarding Sectona complements our strength in network security. We sincerely believe Sectona will add value to our customers and channel partners in the best possible way.”
Ilyas adds “The partnership with us will enable Sectona to leverage the capabilities of AmiViz platform that will help Sectona to expand its footprint and increase its penetration in the Mid to Enterprise market.”
AmiViz will work closely with Sectona to launch several new channel initiatives to enhance collaboration and drive greater customer value. AmiViz will help conduct technical and sales workshops, support proof of concept, and extend pre-sales, implementation, and first-line support to its partners across the region.
“Our goal is to provide a powerful and easy-to-implement PAM solution to help enterprises reduce the risks of privileged account abuse. Sectona has been continuously striving to address the growing needs of the PAM market,” said Sectona’s CEO Nitish Kumar.
Nitish added, “AmiViz has the expertise to support our goal with their innovative and unique collaboration platform. Their experience and knowledge in the cybersecurity market are immense. And we are confident that this partnership will let us achieve our ambitious growth plans and contribute to the world of cybersecurity.”
“We are thrilled to join hands with AmiViz in our mission of securing enterprise privileged access. The Sectona-AmiViz partnership represents an important step to unlocking the potential of enterprise Privileged Access Management transformation in the Middle East region. Looking forward to a great association and teamwork,” said Mustafa Jamal Sofi, Sectona’s Regional Sales Director, MEA.
About AmiViz
AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.
AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.
About Sectona
With over 350+ customers worldwide, Sectona is a leading Privileged Access Management solutions company that helps enterprises mitigate the cyber risks associated with privileged accounts. The company provides integrated PAM solutions to help secure dynamic remote employee access to local or cloud workloads, endpoints, and machine-to-machine communication.
Sectona covers the privileged management universe within their larger security platform – specifically from an endpoint privilege protection, privileged access governance, and DevOps secrets management perspective.
Learn more about Sectona at https://sectona.com
Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
+971 55 972 4623
email us here