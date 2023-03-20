Ambe International Salary Survey Report for the 2023
SALARY SURVEY REPORT 2023
Ambe International is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Salary Survey Report, providing valuable insights into pay trends and market analysis. The report is based on a comprehensive survey of salaries and benefits across various industries and sectors like Energy, Infrastructure, Construction, Oil and Gas and Manufacturing, etc.
One of the key findings of the report is the overall increase in salaries across all industries and job levels. The report also reveals a significant shift towards flexible work arrangements and remote work options. Additionally, the report highlights the growing importance of employee benefits and the impact of company culture on employee satisfaction and retention.
The report is immensely beneficial for HR / Admin Managers this report can help you,
1. The report contains salary rates for more than 125 different roles with invaluable insights that will help your hiring strategies
2. Benchmark salaries of your existing employees and appraisals
3. Understand market trends around compensation
4. Use salary ranges for hiring talent from outside the organization, especially around your ex-pat hiring from India
Ambe International's 2023 Salary Survey Report is an essential resource for job seekers, employers, and human resources professionals looking to stay up-to-date on the latest pay trends and market analysis. The report provides valuable insights into how companies are competing for top talent and how job seekers can leverage these trends to negotiate their salaries and benefits packages.
The report can be used by Procurement and Senior Management for,
1. Tendering and manpower Estimation for large Energy and Infrastructure Projects
2. Commercial estimation of Manpower and Talent
3. Benchmarking of salaries for existing employees
"We are thrilled to release our 2023 Salary Survey Report and provide valuable insights into pay trends and market analysis," said Anoop Saxena, Managing Director at Ambe International. "This report is a comprehensive resource for job seekers, employers, and human resources professionals looking to stay informed on the latest compensation trends and market analysis."
Ambe International is a Manpower Consultancy that holds the first recruitment license issued in India in 1983 to any overseas recruitment company in India. Ambe is India's pioneering recruitment organization having placed 350,000 candidates in over 25 countries worldwide.
To download a copy of Ambe International's 2023 Salary Survey Report, please visit https://www.ambeinter.com/salary-survey.html.
For media inquiries, please contact Siddharth Sharma at siddharth@indianpersonnel.com or +91-22-61431252.
