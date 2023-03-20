Law 2.0 Conference Reviews The Intellectual Property Fraud & Scam Market In The USA This July
Leading legal experts will review cases, regulations, and laws related to intellectual property fraud and scam issues at the edition of the Law 2.0 Conference.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, lawyers from across the world will gather for the Law 2.0 Conference at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, USA. The three-day event aims to explore the current state of intellectual property fraud and scam markets and address how such issues could be combatted in the future.
In today’s digitally driven world, intellectual property theft is more of an issue than ever before. Scammers and hackers alike take advantage of unsuspecting victims, who often fall victim to theft and scams in the millions of dollars. Acknowledging this problem, the Law 2.0 Conference plans to bring together lawyers, corporate and government officials, academics, and other experts to explore how this problem affects businesses and consumers worldwide and etch out possible solutions. The conference will also offer attendees a chance to hear about new developments in technology-related IP issues such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and other emerging technologies.
"IP fraud is a huge problem for many companies," said Sai Narula of the Law 2.0 Conference team. "We want to provide an opportunity for those who are working on solutions or who have experience with this issue to come together and brainstorm ideas. With the launch of new initiatives such as copyright reform and stronger international cooperation to tackle IP theft, the Law 2.0 Conference serves as a platform for legal professionals and businesses to offer case reviews, voice their ideas, develop cutting-edge strategies, and leverage the collective wisdom of all present to propel this fight forward. "
In addition to the anti-fraud and spam prevention track, participants will learn about emerging areas of the law, new technologies in the legal space, how to better advise clients and prepare cases for the future, and how to navigate legal negotiations. The event will also feature exhibit booths and discussions on legal ethics and anti-corruption initiatives in the public and private sectors.
The Law 2.0 Conference promises to be an educational and inspiring event, where attorneys can learn from experts, debate current policies and case reviews, and share new and innovative strategies on scam/spam prevention and beyond. If you are looking forward to expanding your legal knowledge or making global connections, feel free to learn about its 2023 Summer Edition by visiting this link: www.law2conf.com
