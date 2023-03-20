MoRE 2.0 Conference Reviews The Serious Rise Of Fraud & Real Estate Investment Scam Offenses In 2023
MoRE 2.0 Conference’s Dubai and USA Editions will unite top experts to discuss problem of fraud, spam, and scam offenses in the real estate industry in 2023.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of real estate investing is ever-changing and the MoRE 2.0 Conference (Money and Real Estate) will be taking a deep dive into the latest trends, focusing particularly on the serious rise of fraud and scams projected for 2023. The event will take place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, USA (July 10-12, 2023) and at Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, UAE (June 19-21, 2023). It promises to provide an important forum to exchange and disseminate valuable insights into current and potential fraud risks, empowering everyone, from seasoned real estate investors to novices, with the knowledge they need to make smarter and more informed investment decisions.
It is no surprise that fraud, spam, and scam offenses in real estate investment continue to be a hot topic in the financial world. Despite the serious efforts made by many stakeholders to identify, prevent, and address such offenses, the prevalence of scams is still alarmingly high. This is why MoRE 2.0 Conference will host representatives from state and federal regulatory agencies, leading industry organizations, as well as real estate practitioners, academics, and lawyers to address the concerns of professionals in this arena.
Discussions at the conference’s panel discussions around fraud will take place on proactive steps that can be taken, such as assessing legal titles, verifying construction credentials and documents, engaging with reputable legal professionals, reading reviews, and conducting extensive research before entering into a real estate transaction.
“As investors continue to search for ways to take advantage of market trends, fraud is becoming a very real threat,” stated Sarika Gautam, Manager at the MoRE 2.0 Conference. “To combat this, we have invited a wide array of industry professionals who are in the trenches every day, giving them an opportunity to collaborate, bring out case reviews to identify spam documents, and exchange ideas. We hope the conversation created at this event will help set a strong foundation for progress in 2023."
Along with this, the three-day event will explore topics ranging from investing strategies, tax considerations, and trends in real estate development to international banking regulations, crowdfunding options, and emerging FinTech. The accompanying exhibition will showcase emerging products, applications, and initiatives, as well as interesting applications of existing technologies and how they are being used today in the real estate and financial services industries.
So, get ready to learn, network, and upscale yourself by attending the 2023 edition of this incredible event while learning about best practices to protect yourself against emerging real estate investment scams and fraudulent schemes! To learn more about the finance and real estate event’s upcoming editions in the USA and Dubai, please visit www.more2conf.com.
