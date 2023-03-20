PNG Athletes Training on the Gold Coast

The Papua New Guinea athletics team is basing itself on the Gold Coast for an invaluable training stint in preparation for international Competitions. Adrine Monagi 100m hurdles and 100mDebono Paraka DiscusRellie Kaputin Long JumpSharon Toako JavelinDaniel Baul 400m 400m hurdlesEdna Boafob HeptathlonKaro Iga Decathlon Thanks to the support of Olympic Solidarity, Oceania Athletics and the...
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.