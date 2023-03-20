Internet 2.0 Conference Reviews The Rise Of AI-Fuelled Fraud & Scam Offenses

A panel of experts will be reviewing and discussing the startling growth of cyber fraud and scam offenses fuelled by popularity of easily available AI tools.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has introduced new, highly advanced ways of carrying out fraud and scams, presenting unprecedented threats to digital security. To tackle this threat, the Internet 2.0 Conference will host a panel discussion around this topic to highlight effective strategies and fraud detection tools. This tech event will take place at the Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, USA, on July 10-12, 2023, and at InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, UAE, on June 19-21, 2023.The discussions at the Internet 2.0 Conference will cover a broad range of topics that will include the legal implications of AI-enabled fraud and scams, AI's potential to make data breaches more difficult to detect, the risk of phishing scams, rising spam with the proliferation of easily available AI tools, and the importance of training AI-powered algorithms to be less susceptible to the whims of scammers and fraudsters. Additionally, panelists will consider ways to create regulations supporting public safety, industry standards encouraging innovation, and ethical considerations."Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword for many industries. While the benefits are clear, AI has been put to more sinister uses, especially by scammers and spammers. Through AI, spammers can rapidly increase the volume of spam sent out and target a wider range of victims than ever before. Also, scammers can use AI to refine their strategies to gain access to personal data and trick users into handing over sensitive information," reviewed Kashif Ansari, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference. He continued, "Keeping this in mind, the Internet 2.0 Conference has committed itself to address this challenge by inviting cybersecurity experts to help educate everyone about the growing risks posed by fraudsters who use AI."Along with this, representatives from top tech organizations will gather to review and discuss how to create the latest breakthroughs, shape public policy, and adapt to an ever-changing industry. From developers and engineers to startup entrepreneurs, a wide variety of executives will attend this tech conference to discuss the industry's newest and most significant innovations and disruptions. By delving into a wide array of topics and encouraging critical dialogue between industry professionals, Internet 2.0 Conference aims to equip tech-savvy professionals with the resources and strategies needed to help propel the industry forward.This year's event will also feature an impressive exhibition of cutting-edge technology solutions. Innovators will showcase their most recent projects and prototypes onsite so that attendees can acquaint themselves with their groundbreaking products and services. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities for visitors to learn, network, and find new business opportunities while knowing what's new in the arena of scam/spam and fraud identification.To get more information about the upcoming 2023 editions of this tech event , please visit www.internet2conf.com