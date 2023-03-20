Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market. As per TBRC’s unmanned defense aerial vehicle market forecast, the global unmanned defense aerial vehicle market size is expected to grow to $17.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Increasing spending on defense for unmanned technologies is predicted to contribute to the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest unmanned defense aerial vehicle market share. Major players in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market include Boeing, BAE Systems, PLC., DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman.

Trending Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Market Trend

The business expansion by key players operating in the industry is a leading trend in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market. For instance, in June 2022, Garuda Aerospace, an India-based developer of unmanned aerial vehicles, announced that it has partnered with HiiLSE Drones, a company based in Malaysia, to build a 2.42-hectare drone factory there with a daily production capacity of about 50 drones. Garuda Aerospace intends to provide drone technologies to both the government and private sectors throughout the region and is anticipated to invest Rs 115 crore in the partnership Hence, the business expansions by leading players are shaping the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market.

Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Market Segments

• By UAV Type: Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed Wing, Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL

• By Range: Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

• By Geography: The global unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Unmanned defense aerial vehicle refers to drones and aircraft with no onboard humans that are guided autonomously, used in defense operations. UAVs carry sensors, target designators, aircraft ordnance such as ATGMs, missiles, bombs, or electronic transmitters that are designed to destroy enemy targets in defense applications.

Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on unmanned defense aerial vehicle global market size, drivers and trends, unmanned defense aerial vehicle global market major players, competitors' revenues, global market positioning, and unmanned defense aerial vehicle global market growth across geographies. The unmanned defense aerial vehicle global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

