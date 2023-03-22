Global Keyboards Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

keyboards Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Keyboards Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the keyboards market. As per TBRC’s keyboards market forecast, the keyboards market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The keyboard market size is expected to grow to $10.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.1%. XX region is expected to hold the largest keyboards market share. Major players in the keyboards market include Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.

Trending Keyboards Market Trend

The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the keyboards market. Major companies operating in the keyboard industry are focused on creating innovative keyboard technology solutions. For instance, in January 2020, Logitech, a USA-based computer peripherals and software company launched Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard with Chrome OS Edition. With the familiar top row of browser and device control keys, plus dedicated Google Assistant and search/menu buttons, the K580 is among the few third-party Chromebook optimized keyboards.

Keyboards Market Segments

•By Type: Basic Keyboard (QWERTY), Wired Keyboard, Wireless Keyboard, Ergonomic Keyboard, Vertical Keyboard, Compact keyboard, Adjustable keyboard, Split Keyboard, Mechanical Keyboard

•By Application: Corporate, Personal, Gaming

•By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

•By Geography: The global keyboards market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The keyboard is one of the primary hardware input device that is used to communicate with a computer.

