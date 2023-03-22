Global Ethical Fashion Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ethical fashion market. As per TBRC’s ethical fashion market forecast, the global ethical fashion market size is expected to grow to $11.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ethical fashion market share. Major players in the ethical fashion market include Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, NIKE Inc., Adidas AG, Pact, Tentree, Everlane and Eileen Fisher.

Trending Ethical Fashion Market Trend

Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed 'Pinatex', a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is current trend in ethical fashion market.

Ethical Fashion Market Segments

• By Type: Fair trade, Animal cruelty free, Eco friendly, Charitable brands

• By Product: Organic, Manmade/regenerated, Recycled, Natural

• By End-User Sex: Men, Women, Kids

• By Geography: The global ethical fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethical fashion refers to design, production, and distribution of clothing that prioritises minimising harm to people and the environment In the best case scenario, it helps all parties involved in the supply chain and improves everyone's future, not just that of the top tier. The social impact and principles underlying a brand's label are important to ethical fashion. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and improving the working conditions of labourers.

Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ethical fashion market size, drivers and trends, ethical fashion global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ethical fashion global market growth across geographies. The ethical fashion global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

