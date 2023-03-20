EIT RawMaterials and Anglo American launch global innovation challenge for pathways to steel decarbonisation

EIT RawMaterials and Anglo American have launched a global innovation challenge to tackle steel decarbonisation.

Innovators with novel technologies in steel decarbonisation are strongly encouraged to apply to the challenge.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIT RawMaterials and Anglo American – a leading global mining company with a diversified portfolio of future-enabling products – have launched a global innovation challenge to tackle steel decarbonisation. Steel is a critical material that underpins global society but one whose manufacturing process is currently estimated to produce around 8% of total global carbon emissions.

To meet climate targets, the industry must develop and commercialise new low-CO2 technologies within the next 5-10 years. This will mean exploring pathways for transition with a focus on bridging the gap between innovation-driven technology and industry stakeholders.

As a producer of premium iron ore products used in steel production, and in line with its ambition to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2040, Anglo American is supporting this challenge as part of a range of initiatives seeking to reduce the carbon intensity of the steelmaking value chain.

Innovators with novel technologies are strongly encouraged to apply to the challenge. Relevant focus areas include:

- Ore beneficiation- for Direct Reduced Iron

- Altering existing processes such as sintering and induration

- Advanced Blast Furnace, DRI-Electric Arc Furnace, and alternative iron-making technologies

- The increased use of scrap metal feedstock in high-quality flat steel production

- Carbon-capture utilisation or sequestration solutions

Short-listed companies will be assessed by Anglo American’s Decarbonisation Ventures team for potential investment and provided access to a range of commercial and operational expertise to support them on their scale-up journey.

“It is the mandate of EIT RawMaterials’ to drive innovation to decarbonize the raw materials sector, from mining to recycling, but it takes a global village and great industry leadership and collaboration to look beyond their own boundaries to solve solutions for the greater good – that is, to address the challenges of climate change. EIT RawMaterials, Europe’s leading raw materials network is proud to lead this initiative with Anglo American, and by doing so we hope this global Open Innovation Challenge will set a new benchmark for others to persist in finding bold and creative ways to engage with the world’s best innovators to solve our most pressing industry decarbonisation challenges.” Bernd Schäfer, CEO, EIT RawMaterials.

Benny Oeyen, Anglo American’s Executive Head, Market Development, said: “At Anglo American, we are committed to creating, accelerating, and investing in climate-positive startups as part of our purpose of re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives. In this we are looking not only at how we decarbonise our own operations, but also at how we can reduce the emissions of our broader value chain. Building on our track record of supporting promising innovations across a range of emerging technology spaces, we look forward to reviewing the submissions to this challenge and leveraging our expertise, scale and network to identify ideas with potential, and support their growth.”

To apply, submit your proposal on the application platform by 22 May 2023 here https://open-innovation.eitrawmaterials.eu/challenges/anglo-american-innovation.

ENDS

EIT RawMaterials

EIT RawMaterials is the leading European raw materials partnership established in 2015 to advance Europe’s transition into a sustainable economy. EIT RawMaterials overarching mandate is to support securing the supply of critical raw materials to European industry by driving innovation, education and technology along the raw materials value chain. EIT RawMaterials builds on the world’s largest network of partners in raw and advanced materials – strong in leading industry, academia and research presence, needed for innovation in the sector, and integrating start-ups and SMEs that play an important role as innovators, suppliers and customers to large industry actors.

eitrawmaterials.eu

Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal, and nickel – with crop nutrients in development – we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.

angloamerican.com

Open Innovation Challenges at EIT RawMaterials

As the leading European actor in the raw materials sector, EIT RawMaterials is designing innovation strategies to bridge the gap between research, education and entrepreneurship. EIT RawMaterials manages a range of start-up collaboration programmes – from open innovation challenges, hackathons and innovation days to co-creation programmes. EIT RawMaterials offers strong expertise in start-up scouting, and an extensive network of over 300 industry, academic and research & technology partners in the local innovation ecosystems that spans the entire raw materials value chain. Combined with technical and market intelligence, EIT RawMaterials is ideally placed to develop and promote Open Innovation initiatives in Europe and globally.

open-innovation.eitrawmaterials.eu