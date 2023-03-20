Music Executive Lamont Renzo Bracy to Introduce Music Placement and Artist Management venture “World Premiere Agency”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For music executive and film director Lamont “Renzo” Bracy, the world appears to be a galaxy of opportunities. Fresh off the release of his first children’s book, ‘The Tales of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha via Amazon KDP publishing, Renzo is everywhere you want to be. From television to appearing as featured guest on Nationally syndicated podcasts, Renzo is in high demand.

In August 2022, Renzo launched his online news platform, ProMediaBank with fellow entertainment exec, Keith “Youngin” George II. 2023 will be a great year for Renzo as he has a finger on the pulse in the entertainment industry. For the past 20-years, he has been a part of some of the biggest music projects impacting radio today. The introduction of the World Premiere Agency will serve as a resource for independent musicians who need representation. From management to shopping their catalog to film, commercials and labels, the World Premiere Agency will act as a catalyst.

As a member of BMI, International Singer/Songwriter Association and AIVA, Lamont “Renzo” Bracy has vast experience in artists rights, management and procurement of publishing administration. With 25+ years of experience in the entertainment industry working with Grammy Award winning artists, Renzo feels confident that the World Premiere Agency will not only serve as a liaison between artist and labels, but rather a viable resource for both.

To date, the World Premiere Agency has successfully secured placements with A&E, TNT, NBC, CBS, ESPN and The CHA Network to name a few. As the music business evolves, the WPA understands the needs of the entertainment world. At WPA, we pride ourselves in providing musicians with fair and parallel representation to strategically place them in position to win.