AcceleratXR Unveils Self-Service Portal, Pricing Change and More

AcceleratXR announces new self-service online portal, enterprise tools and major price drop

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AcceleratXR, AAA-level game development tools for indie studios, unveiled its new self-service online portal for managing its popular online gaming platform and network engine. Using the new service, developers are able to deploy the product in a matter of minutes with just a few mouse clicks.

AcceleratXR’s platform offers studios tools to scale and create the next generation of games at a fraction of the industry-standard development cycle time. The new service will consist of an easy-to-use dashboard giving developers the ability to fully manage their online gaming backend in just a few clicks. The service retains its customization and advanced capabilities, including the ability to bring your own domain name and deploy custom services.

“The self-service portal gives developers direct access to the same tools and infrastructure that we use internally to manage customer clusters,” said Ryan Dumouchelle, Lead Engineer, and Technology Evangelist.

The company is also releasing a version of the self-service portal for enterprise customers, called AcceleratXR Ops Manager. Ops Manager provides teams with the ability to manage multiple AcceleratXR game backends from the same easy-to-use interface from any on-premises.

“In keeping with our tradition of providing the best tools to developers of every skill level, we are simultaneously releasing our Ops Manager, which is what our self-service portal is built upon. This new tool gives organizations the ability to manage their AcceleratXR-based infrastructure using the same easy to use web interface, further reducing the time and cost of managing an online gaming platform and community,” said Jean-Philippe Steinmetz, CEO of AcceleratXR.

The company also announced a major price drop. Their all-inclusive Indie plan now starts at just $20 per month, down from $100. “Over the last few years, we’ve been able to reduce our operating costs and improve efficiency. We’re now able to pass these savings on to our customers by dropping our monthly minimums across the board,” said Jean-Philippe Steinmetz.

In addition, they are also changing to a new pricing system based on the number of concurrent users. The company listened closely to the developer community and has changed pricing for monthly active users to reflect the number of actively engaged players rather than registered players.

The concept of concurrent users (CCU) will be familiar to many as it is a common metric that measures the success of an online game. It is the count of total players that are actively engaged in playing a game at any given moment. By switching to this new model, the company is hoping to make the pricing of their platform fairer by eliminating churn from the equation.

“We’ve heard from a lot of developers that prefer a pricing model based on real resource usage. By switching to a CCU based model we can more fairly give developers resource usage based pricing while holding true to our commitment of stable and predictable pricing without surprises for long term growth.” said Jean-Philippe Steinmetz.

AcceleratXR offers developers, large and small, the ability to quickly develop and publish connected experiences using a single turn-key low-code development toolset. The company’s new self-service portal, and the Ops Manager for enterprise teams, is currently available to existing customers as a private beta and will be available to the public in April. Their updated pricing will take effect April 1st.

To learn more about AcceleratXR’s new suite of cloud-based solutions for cross-play on PC, console, VR and mobile, visit goaxr.com.

ABOUT ACCELERATXR

AcceleratXR is the fastest solution for game developers to build cross-platform extended reality games and applications. From pocket games to MMOs, AcceleratXR cuts development time and cost while connecting multiple players across console, mobile, PC, and VR gaming environments at massive scale. AcceleratXR was founded by Jean-Phillippe Steinmetz, a games industry veteran who aims to democratize game development tools that push truly immersive social experiences forward. For more information, visit goaxr.com.