Teaching Kids Mindfulness: “Pogie the Yogie” Launches New Series & School Resources Focused on Learning While Playing
Through Pogie's child-like outlook kids are exposed to diverse perspectives, learn valuable life lessons, and explore emotions in a safe and engaging manner.
With Pogie the Yogie we wanted to create a show that would be fun and engaging for kids while also providing valuable life skills that they can carry with them into adulthood.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a new spin on learning Pogie the Yogie, a YouTube show and live event series is bringing inspiration and joy to kids and families alike. Pogie the Yogie’s series follows yoga teacher Patrick Cunningham as he adventures around the community, meeting real people and exploring new places. Along the way, he learns (and teaches kids) valuable lessons about courage, trying new things, and working together- all while introducing children to the joys of yoga, new poses, and of course a mindful moment at the end of each episode!
— Corrina Crade Cunningham, Series Creator and Producer
Creative producer Corrina Crade Cunningham and wellness expert Patrick Cunningham are parents to three little ones and created the series to help their own kids practice mindfulness, explore emotions, and form positive attitudes. Today Pogie the Yogie is on a mission to help a new world of children benefit from mindfulness and the power of play!
Creators Corrina and Patrick are excited to announce several new launches for Pogie in 2023.
Pogie Plays: Guided by the creators’ work with a Social Emotional Learning Advisor these new videos will showcase emotional concepts as Pogie plays with toys –modeling feelings like frustration, the difficulty of starting over, empathy for others, awareness of the environment, self-regulation, and more.
Pogie Pals: Introduces kids to different people in their communities. These shows will feature short-form interviews with community members children may see, but may not get to know every day. Fans will be introduced to the likes of “Bob, the Crossing Guard,” and “Kim, the Potter.”
Pogie Power!: Focuses on kids’ fitness and strength training. The team is working with pediatric physical therapists as well as certified clinical specialists in strength and conditioning. Kids learn foundational fitness and exciting exercises so they can move their bodies to calm their minds.
"Pogie the Yogie is more than just a yoga series for kids. It's an adventure that takes children on a journey of self-discovery and mindfulness. We wanted to create a show that would be fun and engaging for kids while also providing valuable life skills that they can carry with them into adulthood." -Corrina Crade Cunningham, Creator and Producer
What's more? Starting April 4th, Pogie Goes to School! Together with a team of advisors, Corrina and Patrick are bringing Pogie to the classroom- helping kids learn more about mental, physical health and their wellbeing. This event kicks off with a pilot program at a central Wisconsin elementary school, combining the excitement of a live Pogie event followed by several weeks of classroom videos and teacher resources.
Fans of the series will also be excited to hear that Pogie is continuing his monthly live event series with the Madison Public Library at Sequoya library in Wisconsin – as well as joining the summer concert series in Westmorland Park.
ABOUT:
‘Pogie the Yogie’ is produced by CRADEmade Entertainment, and the brainchild of Corrina Crade Cunningham and Patrick Cunningham- a husband and wife team and parents to three little ones. Corrina came up with the idea for the series during the pandemic while struggling to find a yoga/mindfulness series that their kids could connect to. As a creative producer, she combined Patrick’s Yoga and mindfulness expertise, plus his genuine love for children to create Pogie the Yogie! Together they are on a mission to produce content and live performances that will help make the world a better place for generations to come. Patrick and Corrina are partners, parents, producers, and performers based in Madison, Wisconsin.
