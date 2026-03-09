Dr. Debra Muth’s Book 'Seen At Last' Explains Why So Many Women are Misdiagnosed and Offers a Path to Real Answers

"Seen At Last: Uncovering Women's Misdiagnoses & Reclaiming Health." A book by Debra Muth ND, WHNP, BAAHP, MSH, MSNH

Functional & regenerative medicine expert, Debra Muth shares her personal journey from misdiagnosis to recovery—and a roadmap you can follow to lasting health.

Women are often told their labs are normal even when they feel anything but normal. This book gives them tools and knowledge to advocate for their health and find the root causes of their symptoms.” — Dr. Debra Muth

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Soliant Health's 2024 State of Healthcare Report women are 66% more likely to be misdiagnosed than men. A National Library of Medicine study says women are waiting months to years longer than men to receive a correct diagnosis.In her new book, “Seen At Last: Uncovering Women’s Misdiagnoses and Reclaiming Health,” women’s health expert and Milwaukee native, Debra Muth, N.D. tackles the issue head on.For decades women have been misdiagnosed by medical professionals– often told their symptoms are “normal”, part of aging, menopause, caused by stress, hormones or simply postpartum, only to be left with chronic health issues, pain, fatigue, anxiety, and brain fog.Dr. Debra Muth says this experience is far more common than we realize and taps into why this is happening. In the book she shares her personal journey from a life-altering misdiagnosis to recovery—and the innovative approach she now uses to help thousands at her clinic, Serenity Health Care Center. At just 28 years old, Muth experienced crushing pain, extreme fatigue, and severe brain fog. After routine lab work, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, handed pain pills and told to prepare for a life with disability. With a newborn at home, the prognosis was devastating.Instead of accepting it, she searched for deeper answers and embarked on a search for the root cause behind her pain—eventually discovering she had Lyme disease, a treatable condition that had been missed.“That moment changed everything,” said Dr. Muth. “I realized how many women are misdiagnosed, dismissed, or simply told their symptoms are normal. I wrote this book so women know they’re not alone—and so they have a roadmap to real answers.”In the book, Dr. Muth introduces her Root, Rise, Restore™ Protocol, a step-by-step approach designed to identify underlying causes of chronic illness and create personalized treatment plans.Inside “Seen At Last: Uncovering Women's Misdiagnoses & Reclaiming Health” readers will discover:-Why women wait years longer than men for accurate diagnoses—and how to change that.-The overlooked causes of chronic illness: toxins, infections, and cellular dysfunction.-Medical solutions and breakthrough therapies including peptides, plasmalogens, and ozone treatments.-Patient stories of women who were told there was “no hope”—until they found the root cause.-How women can advocate for their health—starting right now.Dr. Muth says “Women are often told their labs are normal even when they feel anything but normal. This book gives them the tools and knowledge to advocate for their health and find the root causes of their symptoms.”“Seen At Last: Uncovering Women’s Misdiagnoses & Reclaiming Health” is available now on Amazon.com.FREE BOOK DOWNLOAD for Kindle Users and paperback available for purchase.—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About the Author:Dr. Debra Muth ND, WHNP, BAAHP, MSH, MSNH is a naturopathic doctor and founder of Serenity Health Care Center. Muth is known as a leading-edge medical “private detective,” who specializes in chronic health issues, gut, hormonal health, and complex neurological conditions. By combining functional and regenerative medicine with conventional approaches, she has helped thousands of patients uncover the root causes of their symptoms and restore their health. She is also the host of the Let’s Talk Wellness Now podcast and a sought-after speaker on integrative medicine.MEDIA CONTACT:

