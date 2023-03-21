IP2Location Enhances Geolocation Database with District and Autonomous System Information
IP2Location's newly released geolocation database, DB26, offers new fields for detailed IP geolocation, including district and autonomous system number.BAYAN BARU, PULAU PINANG, MALAYSIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IP2Location is a leading provider of IP intelligence and IP geolocation solutions that enable businesses to determine the geographic location of website visitors and customers based on their IP addresses.
With the newly released IP2Location DB26, also known as IP-Country-Region-City-Latitude-Longitude-ZIPCode-TimeZone-ISP-Domain-NetSpeed-AreaCode-Weather-Mobile-Elevation-UsageType-AddressType-Category-District-ASN Database, users can obtain the additional District or County Name, Autonomous System Number and Autonomous System Name of an IP address.
An Autonomous System (AS) is a group of interconnected networks operated by a single organization or entity, which has a unique, globally recognized number assigned by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA). AS numbers are used by routers to exchange information and establish network connectivity between different autonomous systems in the Internet.
As usual, IP2Location offers its entire geolocation database in two highly optimized and flexible formats: binary and CSV. Please find below the description of the newly introduced fields in IP2Location DB26:
1. district: District or county name
2. asn: Autonomous system number (ASN)
3. as: Autonomous system (AS) name.
In addition to the new fields introduced in DB26, IP2Location's IP geolocation database includes a wide range of existing data, such as country, region or state, city, latitude and longitude, ZIP/Postal code, time zone information, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or company name, domain name, net speed, area code, weather station code, weather station name, mobile data, usage type, elevation, address type and IAB category. It’s worth mentioning that the mobile information includes Mobile Network Code (MNC), Mobile Country Code (MCC) and the carrier brand. The MNC is unique to the carrier, whereas the MCC is based on the country where the carrier operates.
Advantages of Using IP2Location IP Geolocation Solutions
• Create Targeted Advertising: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to create targeted advertising campaigns that are specific to the geographic location of their target audience. This can help increase the effectiveness of their advertising efforts.
• Personalized Customer Experience: By using IP geolocation data, businesses can personalize the customer experience by providing location-specific content and offers to their customers. This can help improve customer engagement and loyalty.
• Fraud Detection and Prevention: IP geolocation data can be used to detect and prevent fraudulent activities such as credit card fraud, identity theft, and other online scams. By analyzing the location of the user, businesses can identify and block suspicious activity.
• Enhanced Security: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to enhance the security of their networks and systems by identifying and blocking suspicious traffic from specific regions or countries.
• Localized Search Results: Search engines and online directories can use IP geolocation data to provide localized search results, ensuring that users are provided with information that is relevant to their location.
• Real-Time Data Analysis: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to perform real-time data analysis, providing insights into the behavior of their customers and the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.
• Location-Based Services: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to offer location-based services such as weather alerts, traffic updates, and local news.
• Supply Chain Optimization: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to optimize their supply chain by tracking the location of shipments and identifying potential delays or issues.
• Competitive Analysis: By analyzing the location data of their competitors, businesses can gain valuable insights into their target markets and customer behavior.
• Geo Targeted Content: Businesses can use IP geolocation data to create geo targeted content, providing information and resources that are specific to the location of their target audience. This can help improve engagement and increase conversions.
• Better Content Delivery: ASN information can help content providers ensure that their content is being delivered from a geographically optimal location to users based on their network connectivity, thereby improving content delivery speed and quality.
For further information, please visit IP2Location.com.
About IP2Location.com
IP2Location.com, established in 2002, offers internet infrastructure intelligence services to online businesses, including its flagship IP2Location database containing detailed information on global IP addresses' geographic location, ISP, domain name, and other networking attributes, as well as IP2Proxy, a proxy detection solution to identify and blacklist anonymous proxies and VPNs used by hackers or fraudsters.
IP2Location
Hexasoft Development Sdn. Bhd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
New Release - IP2Location IP Geolocation Database DB26