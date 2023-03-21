Weed And Whiskey News Welcomes Cannabinoid Connect and Hempsters: Plant The Seed
EINPresswire.com/ -- J-Man welcomed Kevin Carrillo and Michael P. Henning on the 33rd episode of Weed And Whiskey News.
Kevin Carrillo is the host of Cannabinoid Connect, a cannabis podcast focused on industry news, policies, tech trends, social justice, investing, cultivation, and the plant’s environmental, economic and medicinal benefits.
Kevin started Cannabinoid Connect in 2020 with the central mission to uncover the truths and dispel the lies that have targeted cannabis and its consumers for over the last 100 years in the United States. For too long we’ve been fed misinformation regarding the efficacy of cannabis and have experienced a severe lack of information regarding the therapeutic benefits of plant and its infinite applications for producing material goods. After recording 350+ episodes with leaders from the legal cannabis industry, this podcast is removing the stigma associated with cannabis by having organic conversations that educate and inform the public regarding the plant’s endless benefits.
With over a decade of experience in brand communications and social media marketing, Kevin is also the owner and lead consultant at KC Consulting, a marketing consulting agency based in Dallas, TX. Kevin enhances his clients' social media practices and presence to leverage messages for maximum audience reach and segmentation. provides his clients with strategic guidance, support, and content development that capitalize on the power of digital media to boost awareness and create a lasting impact.
He has helped higher education and nonprofit institutions as well as Fortune 500 companies navigate the complex challenges of social media, and is now focused on helping cannabis brands focus on strategy, branding, channel management, social listening, and competitive analysis.
Kevin Carrillo
Podcast Host
Cannabinoid Connect
kevin@cannabinoid-connect.com
972-310-7471
MICHAEL Bio
When DO & Co.’s Daulton O’Neill said he wanted me to watch the documentary, “Hempsters Plant The Seed”, as this was the film that motivated him to be a part of the movement, I knew I had to check it out. I was moved by the film and requested meeting with Michael P. Henning, the founder and CEO of Sovran Films who directed the 2010 documentary. Henning proved to be a kindred spirit when we met. I’m excited to have him on an upcoming episode of Weed And Whiskey News to discuss the upcoming sequel “Hempsters Reap The Harvest” that is in pre-production.
Michael P. Henning of Dallas, Texas is Founder & CEO of Sovran Films and the Director of the acclaimed 2010 Documentary Film titled Hempsters: Plant the Seed. The Film was instrumental in the movement to legalize industrial hemp and featured author, political activist and consumer advocate Ralph Nader with hemp activists Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, the late Merle Haggard, environmental activist Julia Butterfly Hill and many others.
Henning will be discussing his follow up Documentary Film titled Hempsters: Reap The Harvest that is in pre-production. Topics of the Film include the current state of Activism, the Hemp Movement and Sustainability. Henning says, "The struggles of the hemp movement documented in Hempsters: Plant the Seed have remarkable similarities to those of the cannabis legalization movement. It seems that every generation must reclaim its freedom and the campaign to legalize cannabis is an excellent example of the citizenry uniting for a joint cause."
For more information about Mr. Henning and his work please visit SovranFilms.com and HempstersTheMovie.com that has a link to see the documentary.
IP Management & PR: JohnCharlesMertz@Gmail.com
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Kevin Carrillo is the host of Cannabinoid Connect, a cannabis podcast focused on industry news, policies, tech trends, social justice, investing, cultivation, and the plant’s environmental, economic and medicinal benefits.
Kevin started Cannabinoid Connect in 2020 with the central mission to uncover the truths and dispel the lies that have targeted cannabis and its consumers for over the last 100 years in the United States. For too long we’ve been fed misinformation regarding the efficacy of cannabis and have experienced a severe lack of information regarding the therapeutic benefits of plant and its infinite applications for producing material goods. After recording 350+ episodes with leaders from the legal cannabis industry, this podcast is removing the stigma associated with cannabis by having organic conversations that educate and inform the public regarding the plant’s endless benefits.
With over a decade of experience in brand communications and social media marketing, Kevin is also the owner and lead consultant at KC Consulting, a marketing consulting agency based in Dallas, TX. Kevin enhances his clients' social media practices and presence to leverage messages for maximum audience reach and segmentation. provides his clients with strategic guidance, support, and content development that capitalize on the power of digital media to boost awareness and create a lasting impact.
He has helped higher education and nonprofit institutions as well as Fortune 500 companies navigate the complex challenges of social media, and is now focused on helping cannabis brands focus on strategy, branding, channel management, social listening, and competitive analysis.
Kevin Carrillo
Podcast Host
Cannabinoid Connect
kevin@cannabinoid-connect.com
972-310-7471
MICHAEL Bio
When DO & Co.’s Daulton O’Neill said he wanted me to watch the documentary, “Hempsters Plant The Seed”, as this was the film that motivated him to be a part of the movement, I knew I had to check it out. I was moved by the film and requested meeting with Michael P. Henning, the founder and CEO of Sovran Films who directed the 2010 documentary. Henning proved to be a kindred spirit when we met. I’m excited to have him on an upcoming episode of Weed And Whiskey News to discuss the upcoming sequel “Hempsters Reap The Harvest” that is in pre-production.
Michael P. Henning of Dallas, Texas is Founder & CEO of Sovran Films and the Director of the acclaimed 2010 Documentary Film titled Hempsters: Plant the Seed. The Film was instrumental in the movement to legalize industrial hemp and featured author, political activist and consumer advocate Ralph Nader with hemp activists Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, the late Merle Haggard, environmental activist Julia Butterfly Hill and many others.
Henning will be discussing his follow up Documentary Film titled Hempsters: Reap The Harvest that is in pre-production. Topics of the Film include the current state of Activism, the Hemp Movement and Sustainability. Henning says, "The struggles of the hemp movement documented in Hempsters: Plant the Seed have remarkable similarities to those of the cannabis legalization movement. It seems that every generation must reclaim its freedom and the campaign to legalize cannabis is an excellent example of the citizenry uniting for a joint cause."
For more information about Mr. Henning and his work please visit SovranFilms.com and HempstersTheMovie.com that has a link to see the documentary.
IP Management & PR: JohnCharlesMertz@Gmail.com
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 214-801-3825
email us here