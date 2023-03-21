Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security Market is Going to Boom :|Check Point, Crowdstrike, FireEye
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Check Point, Crowdstrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc, Darktrace, Symantec, Thales Group, RSA Security
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security market to witness a CAGR of 13.14% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Europe Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others) by Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others) and by Geography (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Benelux, Nordics, Rest of Europe). The Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 14725.7 Million at a CAGR of 13.14% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 13421.36 Million.
Definition:
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market refers to the application of AI technologies and techniques, such as machine learning and natural language processing, to enhance and automate cyber security operations. AI in Cyber Security involves the use of algorithms and models that can analyze large amounts of data to detect and prevent cyber threats, such as malware, phishing attacks, and other types of cyber attacks. The market encompasses various AI-based solutions, including security analytics, threat detection and response, fraud detection, and identity and access management. With the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks, the AI in Cyber Security market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security Market: Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security Market: BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others
Market Trends:
Increased Adoption of AI in Cybersecurity: The use of AI in cybersecurity is rapidly increasing, with organizations turning to machine learning algorithms to help detect and respond to threats in real-time. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, with the market for AI in cybersecurity projected to grow significantly.
Market Drivers:
Sophistication of cyber attacks: Cyber attacks are becoming increasingly complex and sophisticated, making it difficult for traditional cybersecurity solutions to detect and prevent them. AI algorithms can analyze large amounts of data quickly and accurately to identify and respond to threats in real-time.
Market Opportunities:
Threat Detection: AI algorithms can be used to detect threats in real-time by analyzing large amounts of data and identifying patterns that indicate a potential cyber attack. The ability to detect threats quickly and accurately can help organizations respond more effectively and prevent data breaches.
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cyber Security vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Check Point, Crowdstrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc, Darktrace, Symantec, Thales Group, RSA Security
