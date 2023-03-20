An Australian Vendor Launches First in the World SecOps AI Capability To Solve Cyber Security Skill Shortage Problem
ThreatDefence is an Australian SecOps vendor who launched their SecOps AI. It has been designed to dramatically reduce time spent by SOC analysts.
Our vision is to continue building our SecOps AI to become a fully functioning SOC team member, taking over most analyst actions, and providing hand-in-hand assistance to senior analysts.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSRALIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatDefence is a SecOps vendor based in Sydney, Australia.
ThreatDefence's SecOps platform has already been deployed in multiple locations around the world, and it has been used to serve hundreds of customers worldwide. The company's mission is to enable every business with complete access to their security data, make security detection and response affordable for everyone, and reduce the implementation of security operations capability from months to minutes.
ThreatDefence has been involved in multiple cyber skills development projects in Australia and worldwide. The company has been working with multiple universities in Australia to provide practical cybersecurity training to students. Its SecOps platform is being used to create a virtual SOC environment, putting students into security analyst shoes and utilizing real-world data and real cybersecurity attacks observed in the past.
ThreatDefence is proud to introduce Avesa, the persona behind its SOC analyst AI model (pronounced as ai-vesa). Avesa is the natural language AI model designed to help SOC analysts quickly investigate anomalies picked up by their security tools. It provides insights and step-by-step guidance for handling alerts, incidents, and investigations.
Avesa has been designed to dramatically reduce the time spent by analysts on cybersecurity investigations. It can help analysts through investigations and reviews, communicating with an analyst in natural language and guiding them as they progress through investigations. It can close alerts automatically, allowing analysts to focus on what matters most.
Avesa has been equipped with the knowledge of hundreds of real cyber attacks observed by ThreatDefence's team in the field. Every day, Avesa continues to learn from analyst actions and real-world data across its deployments.
"Our vision is to continue building our SecOps AI to become a fully functioning SOC team member, taking over most analyst actions, and providing hand-in-hand assistance to senior analysts," said a spokesperson from ThreatDefence.
ThreatDefence has won multiple awards in Australia and globally, including being a CRN 2021 Impact Awards finalist in the Emerging Innovator category.
For more information on ThreatDefence and Avesa, please visit www.threatdefence.com.
