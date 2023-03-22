DVD Learning Package Provides a First Step to Understanding ESG Management
In 2022, Nikkei Business Publications launched a DVD product titled “Introduction to ESG Management,” which was released to give viewers a beginner’s view of how to manage risks and opportunities related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Now, a version of the product with English subtitles is available. Companies in Japan have adopted this product as an in-house training tool to help their employees learn about and understand ESG management, from the basics to the beginning of practice.
Despite the growing corporate trend of implementing ESG management and disclosing its outcomes, many companies, regardless of size, are still at a loss about where to start. “Introduction to ESG Management” is aimed at helping such businesses and their personnel grasp the basics of the topic through lectures on what ESG management entails, how to set goals, and where to start.
The tutorial video consists of five parts, described as follows.
Part 1: Why is ESG management needed?
What is ESG? / The entire supply chain must tackle ESG. / The effects of ESG investment / Reducing negative impacts
Part 2: Essential points about the environment (E) – Climate Change
Definition of greenhouse gasses / What is TCFD? / About Scopes 1, 2, and 3
Part 3: Essential points about society (S) – Human rights in business
The entire supply chain must consider human rights. / The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) / Issues related to modern slavery
Part 4: Essential points about governance (G) – Corporate Governance Code
What is the a Governance Code (CG Code)? / Revising a CG Code
Part 5: How to operate a sustainability department
Five major tasks of sustainability departments: “business strategies,” “information disclosure and engagement,” “environmental issues,” “social issues (human rights, etc.),” and “sustainability training for employees”
The video is approximately 50 minutes long, and it is also available in the form of data files. In addition, Nikkei BP meets the different needs of the companies though services such as content customization, planning, and management of in-house training.
For further details, please contact Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
