Countering PUSHOUT Grief and Bullying Short Film Animations Kicks-Off AFT’s Share My Lesson Conference about Black girls

Animations confront the criminalization and miseducation of Black girls in US schools to help teachers build skills to support Black girls.

Teachers have an opportunity to receive one (1) hour of professional development credit for participating in the webinar and helping to change Black girls lives.” — Dr. Monique Couvson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countering PUSHOUT -Skills to Support Black Girls short film animations will kick-off the American Federation of Teachers AFT ) Share My Lesson—a free online platform used by nearly 2 million education professionals nationwide— as part of AFT’s 11th annual virtual conference on March 21 at 7pm ET. Countering PUSHOUT animations focuses on grief and bullying.Grief animation deals with cell phones in classrooms, the effect of COVID on classroom behavior, and ways of acknowledging grief.Bullying animation deals with why students bully other students, teacher “shaming” her students, and the impact of restorative practices.Drawing from the documentary film PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls based on Dr. Monique Couvson (formerly Monique W. Morris)groundbreaking book of the same title, this webinar features interactive animated video scenarios along with guidance from Dr. Monique Couvson, Dr. Tyffani Monford Dent, and Thalia González experts in the fields of social justice, gender equality, and educational equity. These experts give context to the crisis confronting Black girls who are the fastest-growing population in the juvenile justice system and provide educators with a roadmap for how they can provide a positive, rather than punitive, response to behaviors that are often misunderstood and misrepresented.The self-paced learning videos include discussion guidebooks designed for teachers of all subjects in grades 6 through 12. Teachers receive one (1) hour of professional development credit for participating in the webinar which is intended to help educators increase self-awareness, gain insights into engaging directly and appropriately with their students, master skills for enacting positive change, and provide Black girls with the best possible experiences, so that their classrooms are not only places of learning, but also places of healing and recovery.Denise Pines and Jacoba Atlas, founders of Women in the Room Productions, produced the animations created by Monique Wray and Studio Smokescreen. Major funding was provided by the NoVo Foundation.Who: Dr. Monique Couvson, President & CEO, Grantmakers for Girls of Color, Filmmaker and Writer; Dr. Tyffani Monford Dent, Licensed Psychologist, Author, and Speaker; and Thalia González, Senior Scholar, Center on Gender Justice and Opportunity, Georgetown University Law Center.What: Virtual Conference, “Countering PUSHOUT: Skills to Support Black Girls,” at Share My Lesson’s 11th Annual Virtual ConferenceWhere: Virtual Live Discussion, register at https://sharemylesson.com/webinars/countering-pushout-skills-support-black-girls When: Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ETAbout Women in the Room ProductionsA film, television and digital production company that bring stories life storylines driven by women and persons of color.About American Federation of TeachersThe AFT represents 1.7 million pre-K through 12th-grade teachers; paraprofessionals and other school-related personnel; higher education faculty and professional staff; federal, state and local government employees; nurses and healthcare workers; and early childhood educators.###

