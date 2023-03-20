Skill Samurai Launches Innovative School-Ready Program to Address Developmental Delay Concerns
School-Ready Program is a screen-free STEAM program designed to help children develop the critical skills needed for a successful transition into schooling
The impact of excessive screen time on children's development cannot be overstated. That's why we've developed the School-Ready Program, a hands-on, screen-free program.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTALIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a leading provider of STEM-focused programs for children, is proud to announce the launch of its new School-Ready Program, designed specifically for 4-5 year olds about to enter school. Developed in response to concerns about the impact of excessive screen time on children's development, the School-Ready Program is a screen-free STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) program designed to help children develop the critical skills needed for a successful transition into formal schooling.
— Jeff Hughes - Founder & CEO Skill Samurai
Recent research conducted by the University of South Australia has highlighted the prevalence of developmental delay in Australian children, with nearly 22% of children being considered developmentally vulnerable. The research suggests that excessive screen time and a reliance on technology are key factors contributing to this concerning trend.
"The impact of excessive screen time on children's development cannot be overstated. That's why we've developed the School-Ready Program, a hands-on, screen-free program that encourages children to explore the world around them and develop the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond," said Jeff Hughes, Founder & CEO of Skill Samurai.
The School-Ready Program's curriculum is centred on building problem-solving, critical thinking, and resilience skills, as well as providing a strong foundation in STEM-related topics such as robotics and coding. Students will engage in group activities that explore programming, work collaboratively with a partner to code a robot, and develop personal ideas through coding. They will also gain an understanding on a variety of subjects and their significance, develop problem-solving skills through programming exploration, improve verbal communication skills through group work and sharing thoughts and ideas, and reflect and transfer knowledge to new challenges through the recap of each lesson.
The School-Ready Program's learning outcomes include an understanding of basic commands for a robot, the ability to design and code a farm map using mathematical thinking and problem-solving skills, and improvement in the design process through practice. Students will also reflect on their learning to transfer knowledge to new challenges, and gain the ability to use basic commands for the robot. The small class size, limited to eight students, ensures that each child receives personalised attention from experienced, nurturing educators.
"At Skill Samurai, we understand the importance of preparing children for school and beyond. Our School-Ready Program is designed to help children build the critical skills they need to succeed in the 21st century," said Jeff Hughes.
Benefits of the School-Ready Program include improved problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and resilience, as well as helping children start school with greater confidence and ahead of their peers. By participating in the School-Ready Program, children will gain the skills they need to make a successful transition from preschool into formal school and beyond.
The School-Ready Program will be launched in term 3 in Australia and will then be rolled out to Canada, Singapore, and the United States. For more information about Skill Samurai's School-Ready Program, please visit our website at www.skillsamurai.com.au.
About Skill Samurai:
Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Originally founded in Canada, now in 5 countries around the world. Skill Samurai provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn valuable skills that will prepare them for success in the future. Skill Samurai is committed to helping kids develop important problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and provides a comprehensive curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs. Skill Samurai offers after-school enrichment education, school holiday camps and school programs.
Link to research: https://www.unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2021/too-much-screen-time-delays-school-readiness/
Jamie Buttigieg
Skill Samurai
+61 468 970 543
hello@skillsamurai.com.au
Other