Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 20, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings

7:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with local tech employees.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:15 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details


