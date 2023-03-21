The Black Church Revives its Voice in the Public Square
The AND Campaign Leads Launch Event, Heirs of ActionATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AND Campaign will lead a launch event, “Heirs of Action,” to revive the voice of the Black church in the public square. The event will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Ray of Hope Church in Decatur, GA. Confirmed hosts include Bishop Timothy Clarke, Dr. Cynthia Hale, Bishop Claude Alexander, Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, Dr. Elvin Sadler and Bishop Vincent Mathews. “Heirs of Action” is a faith event hosted by Black Church elders to bless and establish the AND Campaign as a credible representative of their socio-political perspective.
According to AND Campaign representatives, many Black church leaders believe its voice has been muted and co-opted. “Neither conservatives nor progressives fully represent us and it’s time to reassert our unique public witness in the public square. We’re not claiming to represent all of Black America, but we do represent a critical mass of the country and deserve to be heard,” states Justin Giboney, President and Co-founder of the AND Campaign. “Heirs in Action” itinerary includes prayer and devotion, a press conference, and an evening session with a panel of influential Black Christian leaders. The event is free and open to the public.
The AND Campaign is a Christian civic organization founded in 2016. With 13 chapters across major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, DC. , Dallas and New York. The organization is focused on equipping the church through Gospel-centered educational content, public representation, coalition-building, advocacy and leadership development. The AND Campaign teaches church members and faith groups all over the country about the importance of thoughtful and civic engagement and civic pluralism.
The AND Campaign recently released the docuseries, “How We Got Over” which examines the historical role of devout faith and orthodoxy in the Black Church. The AND Campaign also established “Churches Helping Churches Challenged,” which raised nearly $1.5 million for churches in low income communities during the pandemic. The AND Campaign has created a large coalition of Black faith leaders who are interested in social justice and moral order.
About the AND Campaign:
About Justin Giboney:
Justin Giboney is an attorney, political strategist and ordained minister in Atlanta, GA.
He is also the Co-Founder and President of the AND Campaign, which is a coalition of
urban Christians who are determined to address the sociopolitical arena with the
compassion and conviction of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Mr. Giboney has managed
successful campaigns for elected officials in the state and referendums relating to the
city’s transportation and water infrastructure.
In 2012 and 2016, Georgia’s 5th congressional district elected him as a delegate for the
Democratic National Convention. A former Vanderbilt University football player and law
student, Justin served on the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Board of Directors. He’s
the co-author of Compassion (&) Conviction - The AND Campaign’s Guide to Faithful Civic
Engagement and has written op-eds for publications such as Christianity Today and The Hill.
How I Got Over Docuseries